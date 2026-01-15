'We play ICC tournaments; that's why we earn money. BCB doesn't pay from its own pocket': Mehidy Hasan slams Bangladesh

Bangladesh cricketer Mehidy Hasan Miraz has spoken out strongly against remarks from within the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), saying the comments have left the dressing room “deeply disappointed,” and have fuelled a damaging public narrative about how Bangladesh cricketers are paid. Mehidy Hasan Miraz plays a shot during an ODI match. (AFP)

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Miraz responded to the latest flashpoint involving BCB director and finance committee chair M Nazmul Islam, whose recent comments - including a controversial “Indian agent” jibe at Tamim Iqbal and assertions that players would take the financial hit of Bangladesh don’t play the 2026 T20 World Cup in India, have triggered sharp backlash from representatives.

“We always say the board is our guardian. When comments like these come from them, it is deeply disappointing for us,” Miraz said.

Miraz also pushed back at a familiar accusation that resurfaces whenever results dip: that cricketers live off taxpayers' money. “That’s not how it works at all,” he explained.

“The money the board has today is the result of every match played wearing the Bangladesh jersey. It’s earned through the hard work of players. Everyone has a rightful share in it,” Miraz said.

In Miraz’s framing, the issue isn’t just about a single comment, but about basic economics and respect. He underlined that the board’s financial strength is tied to cricket continuing to be played, and to players performing in a way that keeps the sport commercially viable.

Also Read: Bangladesh board rules out ‘compensation’ if T20 World Cup pull-out occurs, players have no say “We play ICC tournaments and that's why we are earning money. If cricket doesn’t happen, sponsors won’t come. ICC revenue won’t come either. The board stands where it does today because players go out and play,” he added.

The row has also spilled into the players' association arena. The Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB) has publicly demanded Nazmul’s resignation and warned of a boycott if the standoff continues, raising the stakes ahead of key fixtures.

The timing matters. Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup campaign is already clouded by uncertainty over venues and travel, with safety concerns and administrative back-and-forth keeping the squad in the headlines for reasons that have nothing to do with batting orders or bowling plans. In that climate, Miraz suggested, words from officials carry extra weight - and can quickly spill into a wider sporting embarrassment.

“This isn’t just a personal issue. It’s embarrassing for the entire sports arena. I don’t know whether those comments were made knowingly or unknowingly, but from someone in that position, such remarks are simply unacceptable,” he said.

Miraz accepted that criticism comes with the job, but argued that accountability should not be one-way. “If we don’t perform, we will be criticised. There isn’t a single cricketer who hasn’t faced criticism after poor performance,” he said.

He ended by rejecting another misconception in the public debate. “No, we earn our money by playing cricket,” Miraz stated plainly.