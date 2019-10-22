‘We’re running around like headless chickens’: Former South Africa stars slam team after humiliating Ranchi defeat

cricket

South Africa’s poor form continued in the third Test against India in Ranchi as they suffered a humilating defeat by an innings and 202 runs. Skipper Virat Kohli-led India registered their maiden series clean sweep over Proteas, and thus maintained their perfect run in the ICC World Test Championship. Former Proteas stars Peter Kirsten, and Brian McMillan levelled huge criticism on the team’s performance when they were questioned on the same.

In an interview to Times of India, former batsman Kirsten, who played 12 Tests and 40 ODIs for the side, said: “I’m not surprised to see us struggle so badly in India. As former cricketers, we saw it coming since the World Cup, where too we weren’t at our best. It is, in any case, very, very difficult to play India in India.”

He further added that South Africa Cricket Board should keep former players involved with the progress of the team.

“A few big retirements, like that of AB de Villiers and Hashim Amla has left the team short of experience. The Kolpak deal, which allows our players to become professional and leave SA, has hurt us badly. I don’t want to blame the current South African coach Enoch Nkwe, but I have been offering my services for the last 10 years and heard nothing from them. Guys like (half-brother) Gary, Ashwell Prince Mark Boucher need to be involved in coaching the national team.”

McMillan went a step further and called the team “headless chickens”. “We’re at rock bottom. We’re like headless chickens running around everywhere. There’s no direction and no leadership. There is also a rumour that the captain might be replaced, with the new skipper being the young Tenda Bavuma,” he was quoted as saying by TOI.

“Many of our quality players have migrated to play the sport in England, other European countries, New Zealand, and the lucrative T20 leagues,” he added.

After the crushing defeat in Ranchi, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis confessed that were dominated by the hosts in all the three departments in the three-match series which India clinched 3-0. On Tuesday, India won the third and final Test by an innings and 202 runs at the JSCA Stadium here to complete a series cleansweep over the Proteas.

“Been a really tough series for us but we need to ensure that when we tour again, we are better equipped. This is the toughest place to tour, the statistics say that,” du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

