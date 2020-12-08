‘We’re with you’: Rajasthan Royals express condolences after Ben Stokes’ father, Ged, loses battle to cancer at 65

cricket

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 19:48 IST

England star allrounder Ben Stokes’ father, Ged Stokes has reportedly passed away at the age of 65 after losing a year-long battle with brain cancer, ESPNCricinfo reported. According to the report, the announcement regarding the death of former New Zealand rugby league international was made by his former club, Workington Town, where he played one season in 1982-83, before returning as coach in 2003.

“It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” the club wrote on Twitter. “Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.

“Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too,” the post added.

Ged was first diagnosed 12 months ago, and in the wake of his illness, Ben Stokes was granted indefinite leave during England’s Test series against Pakistan so that he can spend time with his family.

RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family.



We're with you Ben. Strength to you and your family 💗🙏 pic.twitter.com/jA2EA0DVIk — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) December 8, 2020

Stokes also arrived late for the Indian Premier League in UAE to play for Rajasthan Royals this season. In a column on Daily Mirror, he expressed the importance of his family to him.

“Saying goodbye to my dad, my mum and my brother in Christchurch was tough,” he wrote in October. “It has been a difficult time for us as a family, but we’ve pulled together and supported each other as best we can. And I was able to get on the plane with my parents’ love and blessing after we reached the decision, for me to get back playing, as a family with no external influences.”

Rajasthan Royals also took to Twitter to express their condolences. “RIP Ged Stokes. One of the greatest characters in our special cricket family. We’re with you Ben. Strength to you and your family,” the franchise wrote.