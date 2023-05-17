'We saw Rahul Dravid getting angry because of you': Ex-IPL star narrates sensational story from 2014

The 2014 Indian Premier League had seen a dramatic finish to Mumbai Indians' playoff qualification charge. In their final league match of the season, the MI faced Rajasthan Royals in a virtual knock-out; the winner would've progressed to the playoffs of the season. Batting first, the Royals put out a strong score of 189/4 in 20 overs but the MI required to chase down the target in merely 14.3 overs due to Net Run Rate calculations. Rahul Dravid(PTI)

And even though the side took an extra delivery to successfully chase down the score, MI qualified thanks to Aditya Tare's monstrous six off the final ball. The boundary took MI's score to 195/3, and since the final score – and not the target – is taken into consideration for NRR calculation, the Mumbai Indians reached the playoffs. In addition to its enormous significance, Tare's six is also remembered for provoking a shocking reaction from Rahul Dravid, who was then the head coach of the Royals.

Usually the calmest in the dressing room, it was one of those rare moments where Dravid couldn't hide his emotions, as he stood up and threw his cap away in utter disgust after Tare's six. Dravid, did, however, regained his senses and picked cap up straightaway.

Nearly nine years later, Tare remembered the memorable six that steered the Mumbai Indians to playoffs, and talked about the reaction from Dravid.

“I didn't see that at the time (Dravid's angry reaction), but I've heard it from everyone,'we saw Rahul Dravid getting angry because of you',” Tare recalled as he talked about the moment on Star Sports.

"Before that delivery, they thought they had qualified, because the scores were tied. Their dugout seemed pretty happy. But then we got the news that we have another ball to secure a playoff berth, only if we get boundary.

“First we thought we hit a six, but then, we realised we needed a four. But by then, I already had made my mind up to hit a six,” Tare further said.

The MI, however, lost in the eliminator match against the Chennai Super Kings in the playoffs. Kolkata Knight Riders eventually lifted their second title in 2014, beating Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the final.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON