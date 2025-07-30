‘We take Mohammed Siraj for granted’: Gambhir reminded as tireless pacer likely to spearhead attack again in final Test

Mohammed Siraj may not grab headlines as often as Jasprit Bumrah, but his relentless effort and high-voltage spells continue to play a pivotal role in India’s campaign in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. As the five-Test series heads into its decider at The Oval, Siraj’s performance has drawn strong praise from former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who believes the pacer’s contributions are often overlooked. India's Mohammed Siraj gestures on the third day of the fourth cricket test match between England and India at Emirates Old Trafford(AP)

Despite India trailing 2-1 in the series, Siraj has emerged as the third-highest wicket-taker across both sides, claiming 14 wickets in seven innings at an average of 39.71.

Parthiv, speaking on ‘Game Plan’ on JioHotstar, shed light on the temperament and discipline Siraj brings to the Indian pace attack.

“We tend to take Mohammed Siraj for granted,” he said. “The effort he puts in, the intensity, and the smile he wears — no matter the match situation — that's commendable.”

The Hyderabad pacer has quietly turned into one of India’s most dependable bowlers across formats, and his commitment to maintaining pace and aggression even during difficult spells has not gone unnoticed. While his average this series may not suggest complete dominance, Siraj’s ability to break crucial partnerships and bowl with energy across long spells has helped India stay in the fight.

Bumrah's workload concerns

With Bumrah’s workload under close scrutiny, Siraj has been expected to step up more than usual, and he has embraced that responsibility. It was reported by ESPNCricinfo last night that Bumrah is set to be rested for the Oval Test, putting the spotlight once again on Siraj, who is expected to lead the Indian pace attack.

While there has been no official word on Bumrah's availability yet, Parthiv hopes the premier pacer has a fourth outing in this series at The Oval.

“We're all aware of how carefully his workload is being managed. It was announced at the press conference that he would play only three Tests, so there are a lot of factors to consider -- recovery, fitness, workload. But I would personally want to see him play the final one. Hopefully, the support staff travelling with the team can help him recover in time,” said Parthiv.

As India aims to draw the series and share the trophy, a standout performance from Siraj, particularly in the absence of Bumrah, could prove decisive.