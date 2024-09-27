'We're smart, we know who needs to go on bench': Yuvraj Singh's cryptic reply as he deflects Kohli vs Dhoni question

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh found himself in a tricky spot when asked to choose between Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in a light-hearted conversation during the Club Prairie Fire podcast earlier this week. Yuvraj, a stalwart of Indian cricket, was tasked with deciding which player he would "play," "sell," or "bench" among the three iconic cricketers. Virat Kohli (L), Rohit Sharma (C), and MS Dhoni during 2019 ODI World Cup(Files)

The former all-rounder wittily sidestepped potential controversy by picking Rohit to play while benching himself when it came to choosing between Dhoni and Kohli. A laugh accompanied his diplomatic response as he noted that choosing between the two would spark a massive debate.

Yuvraj's decision to pick Rohit Sharma for the "play" role was not surprising, considering the camaraderie and respect between the two. Yuvraj has played extensively with Rohit; he has played under Rohit in the IPL, giving him first-hand experience of Rohit’s blend of leadership and explosive batting ability.

Rohit's track record as one of the most successful captains in IPL history, coupled with his consistent performances at the top of the order, made him a strong contender in such a scenario.

"As a player, I would go for Rohit Sharma if it's T20 cricket. He is an outstanding captain and someone who can change the game with his batting for sure, he will be my first choice," said Yuvraj.

‘We know who needs to go’

The all-rounder's playful response in choosing to "bench" himself instead of either Dhoni or Kohli speaks volumes about the delicate balance of relationships in Indian cricket. Both Dhoni and Kohli have had a tremendous impact on Indian cricket, and Yuvraj's association with both players goes back a long way.

Whether it was winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup under Dhoni’s leadership, or witnessing Kohli’s rise to prominence as a batter and captain, Yuvraj has shared iconic moments with both. While the duo of Dhoni and Yuvraj formed an explosive pairing in the Indian batting order from 2005 onwards until the World Cup win in 2011, Kohli was instrumental in bringing Yuvraj back to the white-ball setup when he became the side's captain in 2017.

"I would bench myself as naming one between Virat and Dhoni would be in the headlines. I don't want that to happen. We’re all smart enough, we know who needs to go on the bench but I’m going to stick to Rohit Sharma’s name," Yuvraj stated.