West Indies call emergency meeting after 27 all out; Brian Lara, Viv Richards get SOS: 'There'll be sleepless nights...'

The cricket in the Caribbean continues to sink to new lows. The state of Test cricket is at an all-time low after the Roston Chase-led West Indies were bundled out for 27 in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Jamaica, losing the third and final game of the three-match series by 176 runs. Australia needed just 14.3 overs in the fourth innings to bundle out the hosts and win the series 3-0. As a result of this effort, the West Indies recorded the second-lowest Test total. Cricket West Indies call for an emergency meeting following the 27 all out debacle against Australia in Jamaica. (AFP)

Former West Indies captain Carl Hooper has already said that “heads must roll” following this defeat. On Tuesday evening, Cricket West Indies released an official statement, saying an emergency meeting will be convened to examine the reasons behind this defeat. Throughout the three-match series, the West Indies weren't even able to put up a fight against Australia, and the visitors sealed an easy 3-0 win.

Mitchell Starc returned with six wickets while Scott Boland took a hat-trick as Australia bundled out the Windies for just 27 in the fourth and final innings.

Cricket West Indies President Dr Kishore Shallow also confirmed that Brian Lara, Viv Richards, and Sir Clive Lloyd will be invited to the meeting, and their opinions will also be sought.

“As an immediate step, I have advised the Chair of the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee to convene an emergency meeting to review the recent test series against Australia, particularly the final match,” he said in an official statement.

“To strengthen the discussions, I have extended invitations to three of our greatest batsmen ever: Sir Clive Lloyd, Sir Vivian Richards, and Brian Lara. They will join past greats Dr. Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Dr. The Most Honourable Desmond Haynes, Ian Bradshaw, who already serve on the committee,” he added.

‘There will be sleepless nights’

The Cricket West Indies President also acknowledged that the entire team and support staff would experience some sleepless nights ahead. However, he urged the fans to continue backing the side as this is the time when support is needed the most.

“Like every West Indian cricket fan, I felt the pain of our recent Test defeat to Australia. The result hurts deeply, not only because of how we lost, but because of what West Indies cricket has always represented to our people: pride, identity, and possibility,” he said.

“There will be some sleepless nights ahead for many of us, including the players, who I know feel this loss just as heavily. But while disappointment is natural, we must not allow this moment to define our journey. We are in a rebuilding phase, steadily investing in the next generation, and reigniting the spirit that has long made West Indies cricket a force in the world,” he added.

Right before the series began against Australia, Roston Chase was appointed as the new West Indies captain as he took over the reins from Kraigg Brathwaite. However, results didn't change for the team from the Caribbean, as Australia dominated the series right through.