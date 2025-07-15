West Indies sink to 2nd-lowest Test total in 87-ball bloodbath; Starc takes record 6-wicket-haul, Boland gets hat-trick

Australia completed a 3-0 whitewash in the Frank Worrell Trophy on Tuesday in the most dominant fashion after bowling out the West Indies for the second-lowest total in Test history. It took Australia just 87 balls - 14.3 overs - to wrap up the final innings as Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland unleashed mayhem in the first pink ball Test at Sabina Park in Kingston as the visitors won the third and final match of the tour by 176 runs. Australia's Scott Boland celebrates after taking the wicket of West Indies' Jomel Warrican to complete a hat trick on day three of the third Test match at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica(AP)

Playing his 100th Test match, Starc decimated the Windies top-order line-up within the first 15 balls as he recorded the fastest five-wicket haul in Test history. It was also his 15th five-wicket haul in the format.

Starc picked up a wicket in the very first ball of the innings, dismissing John Campbell with a jaffa, before getting rid of Kevlon Anderson and Brandon King in the final two balls of the same over - a triple-wicket maiden.

After his second successive maiden over, Starc trapped Mikyle Louis with a big in-swinger on the first ball of this third over and reached the milestone of 400 Test wicket, as he joined the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath and teammate Nathan Lyon in the elite list. West Indies eventually got their first runs against the left armer on the next ball, with Shai Hope getting a two, but Starc sent him packing as well on the following delivery, thus completing his five-wicket haul.

Although Starc missed a hat-trick chance en route to his five-fer, Scott Boland completed his with the wickets of Justin Greaves, Shamar Joseph and Jomel Warrican. It was the 10th test hat-trick by an Australian. Starc fittingly took the final wicket, dismissing Jayden Seales, thus recording an incredible bowling figure of 6 for nine.

West Indies were folded for just 27 runs, their lowest-ever Test total and the second-lowest-ever in Test history. A misfield by 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas in the 14th over allowed the West Indies to take a single and reach 27, narrowly avoiding New Zealand's 70-year-old record of 26 set against England at Auckland in 1955.

"It's been a fantastic series. I think we've seen some difficult batting conditions throughout," said Starc. "It's been a good few days, very enjoyable and I'll go home with a smile on my face. We saw last night the conditions with the hard pink ball under lights. It's pretty difficult. We didn't think it would happen as quickly today, until the sun went down a bit."

Australia's bowlers dominated the series after winning the first two tests — by 159 runs in Barbados and 133 runs in Grenada—to sweep the Frank Worrell Trophy.