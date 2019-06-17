West Indies va Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, bowl first

Live score and updates: It could be too early to drop the hammer on the World Cup and yet, for Bangladesh and West Indies, their campaigns could well be one loss away from being over. Both the sides have pedigree and ability and yet, they are floundering. England, India, Australia and New Zealand have broken away from the pack and both the Windies and Bangladesh have already lost two games and suffered a washout, they cannot afford to lose here. It is a match to watch out for.

West Indies vs Bangladesh, live score and updates:

14:37 hrs IST Playing XIs West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman





14:36 hrs IST Holder speaks Probably an opportunity to put some runs on the board. We don’t want to drop our intent and we want to be a little smarter and play well. One change for us. Carlos Brthwaite is out and Darren Bravo is in.





14:36 hrs IST Bangladesh bowl first Mashrafe: We would like to bowl first. Our batting has been good, we have been chasing well. We have been on and off for our practice. Mithun is not playing. Liton Das will play.





14:25 hrs IST Bangladesh predicted XI Bangladesh had a fantastic start to the tournament, defeating South Africa in their opening contest. With the win, many started expecting that the side could produce a few more upsets in the tournament. But since then, things have gone downhill for the Tigers. Here is Bangladesh’s predicted XI against West Indies.





14:18 hrs IST Windies predicted XI West Indies had gone off to a great start at the World Cup 2019. A win over Pakistan prompted many to wonder if the side can be termed as the dark horses of the tournament. But things have changed for the side since then. Windies suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia by 15 runs in their second game. Facing off against an underconfident South Africa, the side had to share points with the rain playing a spoilsport to the contest. In their previous game, the Jason Holder-led side suffered an 8 wicket defeat to the hosts England. Here is the West Indies predicted XI.





13:46 hrs IST Top 5 player battles West Indies had gone off to a great start at the World Cup 2019. A win over Pakistan prompted many to wonder if the side can be termed as the dark horses of the tournament. But things have changed for the side since then. Much like Bangladesh, who also had a fantastic start to the tournament, defeating South Africa in their opening contest. With the win, many started expecting that the side could produce a few more upsets in the tournament. But since then, things have gone downhill for the Lions. Read about the battles here.



