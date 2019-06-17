Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2019-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo
LIVE BLOG

West Indies va Bangladesh, Live Score, ICC World Cup 2019: Bangladesh win toss, bowl first

Live Score WI vs Ban, ICC World Cup 2019: Catch all the live updates from the match between West Indies and Bangladesh.

By HT Correspondent | Jun 17, 2019 14:45 IST
highlights

Live score and updates: It could be too early to drop the hammer on the World Cup and yet, for Bangladesh and West Indies, their campaigns could well be one loss away from being over. Both the sides have pedigree and ability and yet, they are floundering. England, India, Australia and New Zealand have broken away from the pack and both the Windies and Bangladesh have already lost two games and suffered a washout, they cannot afford to lose here. It is a match to watch out for.

 

West Indies vs Bangladesh, live score and updates:

14:37 hrs IST

Playing XIs

West Indies (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(c), Mustafizur Rahman

14:36 hrs IST

Holder speaks

Probably an opportunity to put some runs on the board. We don’t want to drop our intent and we want to be a little smarter and play well. One change for us. Carlos Brthwaite is out and Darren Bravo is in.

14:36 hrs IST

Bangladesh bowl first

Mashrafe: We would like to bowl first. Our batting has been good, we have been chasing well. We have been on and off for our practice. Mithun is not playing. Liton Das will play.

14:25 hrs IST

Bangladesh predicted XI

Bangladesh had a fantastic start to the tournament, defeating South Africa in their opening contest. With the win, many started expecting that the side could produce a few more upsets in the tournament. But since then, things have gone downhill for the Tigers.

Here is Bangladesh’s predicted XI against West Indies.

14:18 hrs IST

Windies predicted XI

West Indies had gone off to a great start at the World Cup 2019. A win over Pakistan prompted many to wonder if the side can be termed as the dark horses of the tournament. But things have changed for the side since then.

Windies suffered a defeat at the hands of Australia by 15 runs in their second game. Facing off against an underconfident South Africa, the side had to share points with the rain playing a spoilsport to the contest. In their previous game, the Jason Holder-led side suffered an 8 wicket defeat to the hosts England.

Here is the West Indies predicted XI.

13:46 hrs IST

Top 5 player battles

West Indies had gone off to a great start at the World Cup 2019. A win over Pakistan prompted many to wonder if the side can be termed as the dark horses of the tournament. But things have changed for the side since then. Much like Bangladesh, who also had a fantastic start to the tournament, defeating South Africa in their opening contest. With the win, many started expecting that the side could produce a few more upsets in the tournament. But since then, things have gone downhill for the Lions.

Read about the battles here.

13:39 hrs IST

WI, Bangladesh need to get back on track

It could be too early to drop the hammer on the World Cup and yet, for Bangladesh and West Indies, their campaigns could well be one loss away from being over. Both the sides have pedigree and ability and yet, they are floundering. England, India, Australia and New Zealand have broken away from the pack and both the Windies and Bangladesh have already lost two games and suffered a washout, they cannot afford to lose here. It is a match to watch out for.

trending topics