West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4, Scorecard and Live Updates

Preview: Jason Holder and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich recorded the highest unbeaten seventh-innings partnership in Test history as the hosts put England on the ropes in an extraordinary first test in Barbados on Friday. England, set a massive target of 628 in their second innings, were 56 without loss at stumps on day three, a tidy start but still facing the daunting prospect of surviving two more days in Bridgetown.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:24 IST