 West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4, Scorecard and Live Updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4, Scorecard and Live Updates

Follow West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4, Scorecard and Live Updates here.

cricket Updated: Jan 26, 2019 19:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
West Indies vs England,West Indies vs England 1st Test Day 4,Scorecard
Jason Holder celebrates his double century after West Indies' declare.(Action Images via Reuters)

Preview: Jason Holder and wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich recorded the highest unbeaten seventh-innings partnership in Test history as the hosts put England on the ropes in an extraordinary first test in Barbados on Friday. England, set a massive target of 628 in their second innings, were 56 without loss at stumps on day three, a tidy start but still facing the daunting prospect of surviving two more days in Bridgetown.

First Published: Jan 26, 2019 19:24 IST

tags

more from cricket