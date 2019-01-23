 West Indies vs England: 1st Test Scorecard and Live Updates
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

West Indies vs England: 1st Test Scorecard and Live Updates

Follow all the live updates from the first Test between West Indies and England

cricket Updated: Jan 23, 2019 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
WI vs Eng,West Indies vs England,WI vs Eng live update
West Indies vs England: Scorecard and Live Updates (Action Images via Reuters)

The first of the three Test matches between West Indies and England on the latter’s tour of the Caribbean is being played at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first.

Teams:

West Indies:

Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Darren Bravo, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich (wk), Jason Holder (c), Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph

England:

Keaton Jennings, Rory Burns, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes (wk), Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, James Anderson

Follow all the live updates from the Test here:

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 20:19 IST

tags

more from cricket