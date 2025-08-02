West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch WI vs PAK live on TV and online

Shai Hope's West Indies will look to level the three-match series when they take the field against Pakistan in the 2nd T20I on Sunday in Florida. Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, registered a commanding win in the series opener, and the visitors hold all the aces heading into the second game. West Indies are on a six-match losing streak in the shortest format, and the hosts desperately seek a turnaround in their fortunes. WI vs PAK, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the second match(AFP)

Pakistan lost the previous series against Bangladesh, and hence, the side is looking to get back to winning ways and be in the best shape possible ahead of the upcoming Men's Asia Cup and T20 World Cup.

Overall, Pakistan have an impeccable head-to-head record against the West Indies, winning 16 of the 22 T20Is between the two teams. The West Indies have won three matches, while three games were washed out.

Squads:

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shephard.

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the second T20I between West Indies and Pakistan:

When will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan be played?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on Sunday, August 3. The contest will begin at 5:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 5 AM IST.

Where will the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan take place?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

Which channels will broadcast the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will not be telecast live on any channel in India.

Where will live streaming be available for the 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan?

The 2nd T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.