‘What Ashes is all about’ - Post sledges and banter, England, Australia players come together for remarkable picture

Updated: Sep 16, 2019 16:20 IST

Stuart Broad and Jack Leach stepped up and picked 4 wickets each as a spirited England withstood a defiant century by Matthew Wade to win the fifth and final match at the Ashes to draw level in the 5-match series. It brought an end to a compelling series where both sides gave it their all. However, in a remarkable show of gamesmanship, both sets of players were seen talking with each other in a single dressing room, leaving behind all the rivalry and sledging out on the field.

England defeated Australia in the fifth match by 135 runs, but despite the win, the Three Lions lost the urn to Australia. The series ended as a 2-2 draw, and as Australia had defeated England in the 2017/18 series, the team from Down Under retained the urn.

Fierce competitors on the field, but so much respect between these two sides 👏 pic.twitter.com/fylX9HtWaD — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

England Cricket’s official Twitter handle shared the picture of players sharing a dressing room and captioned the post as “This is what Ashes cricket is all about! Which conversation would you join”.

This is what Ashes cricket is all about! 🏴𠁧𠁢𠁥𠁮𠁧𠁿🇦🇺



Which conversation would you join? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jHWdINQJ4m — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 16, 2019

This is the first time in 47 years that the Ashes ended as a draw. The last series which ended as a draw between England and Australia was in 1972.

Ever since the start of this century, both England and Australia have managed to win the urn five times each.

After being set a target of 399, Australia was bundled out for 263 runs in the final innings. Matthew Wade was the top-scorer for Aussies as he played a knock of 117 runs whereas Stuart Broad scalped four wickets for England.

Despite losing the Test, Australia managed to retain the Ashes as they had won the last series Down Under in the 2017/18 season.

Archer was given the Man of the Match award for scalping six wickets in the first innings of the match.

Aussie batter Steve Smith was given Australia’s Man of the Series award whereas Ben Stokes was handed England’s Man of the Series award.

Smith had an exceptional series with the bat as he scored 774 runs, scoring the most number of runs in a series this century.

On the other hand, Ben Stokes displayed an all-round performance, scoring 440 runs with the bat and taking eight wickets with the ball.

The first Test of the series was won by Australia by 251 runs at Birmingham.

The second match at Lord’s finished as a draw and Stokes’s heroics in the third Test at Headingley helped England level the series at 1-1.

However, Australia came back strongly in the fourth Test as they won the match by 185 runs to retain the Ashes.

The team from Down Under will next face Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series whereas England will take on New Zealand in a five-match T20I series and two-match Test series.

(With ANI inputs)

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 16:02 IST