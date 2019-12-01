What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful: Virat Kohli on Telangana doctor rape-murder case

cricket

Dec 01, 2019

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed shock and disappointment over the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful.

It's high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 30, 2019

The uncle of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor told HT that the family is still in shock.

“She is a beautiful person. I still can’t say ‘was’. When one of the officials asked me my name, after we got to know of the incident, I went blank. That is the kind of shock all of us are in. Her mother and sister are inconsolable. Everybody comes and tell us justice will be done. What is the use? Will our smiling daughter comeback? After Nirbhaya [December 2012 gang-rape] too, nothing has changed. That is the tragedy of the country,” he said.

This is an extremely painful news of Priyanka Reddy, shocked and disgusted on hearing this. The offenders must be punished! My deepest condolences to her family and friends 🙏 #RIPPriyankReddy #JusticeForPriyankaReddyُ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 30, 2019

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday and demanded the four men accused of raping and murdering the victim, be handed over to them.