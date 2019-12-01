e-paper
What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful: Virat Kohli on Telangana doctor rape-murder case

Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

cricket Updated: Dec 01, 2019 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People hold a protest against the after the rape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, in Hyderabad on Saturday
People hold a protest against the after the rape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, in Hyderabad on Saturday(ANI Photo)
         

Team India captain Virat Kohli on Saturday expressed shock and disappointment over the gruesome gang rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Telangana. Taking to Twitter, Kohli wrote: “What happened in Hyderabad is absolutely shameful. It’s high time we as a society take charge and put an end to these inhumane tragedies.”

 

The uncle of the 26-year-old veterinary doctor told HT that the family is still in shock.

“She is a beautiful person. I still can’t say ‘was’. When one of the officials asked me my name, after we got to know of the incident, I went blank. That is the kind of shock all of us are in. Her mother and sister are inconsolable. Everybody comes and tell us justice will be done. What is the use? Will our smiling daughter comeback? After Nirbhaya [December 2012 gang-rape] too, nothing has changed. That is the tragedy of the country,” he said.

 

 

Thousands of protesters gathered outside a police station on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Saturday and demanded the four men accused of raping and murdering the victim, be handed over to them.

