What sort of friendship is this: Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slams Shahid Afridi for speech in PoK

Updated: May 26, 2020 10:33 IST

Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has come in support of India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina. Kaneria lashed out at former Pakistan captain Shahid Afirid for his speech against India in which he targeted the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in his visit to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Kaneria who is serving a life-ban for his involvement in spot-fixing in England’s County cricket said Afridi should think before he speaks.

“Shahid Afridi should think before speaking on any matter. If he wants to join politics then he should quit all ties with cricket. It is important to stay away from cricket if you are speaking like a politician. Speeches like these create a negative image of Pakistan cricket not only in India but also around the world,” Kaneria told India TV.

The leg-spinner, who has represented Pakistan in 61 Tests and 18 ODIs picking 261 and 15 wickets respectively, said at one hand Afridi took the help of Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh but on the other, he ended up saying poisonous things about their country and their PM.

“He appealed for help from them and after getting the help you end up saying things about their country and PM. What sort of friendship is this?” questioned Kaneria.

It all started when Afridi made controversial remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his recent visit to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and current cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina had slammed Afridi for his statement.

Kaneria, who only the second Hindu cricketer after his uncle to play for Pakistan, however, sounded positive about the return of bilateral cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

“Cricketing ties between the two countries should resume. India and Pakistan have some political tension between them, which the government of both countries should resolve with dialogue so that cricket can return.