What will happen to MS Dhoni if IPL 2020 is cancelled? Aakash Chopra has his say

cricket

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 21:59 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was considered by a lot of cricket fans to be the perfect stage for MS Dhoni’s comeback but the Coronavirus pandemic has led to the season being postponed to April 15. The former Indian cricket team skipper was out of action since the ICC World Cup 2019 and his much awaited return was a special attraction for experts and fans alike. The other major reason behind the anticipation surrounding his return was the fact that a good show in the tournament would have guaranteed his spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

While the season is delayed for the time being, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Dhoni does not need the IPL to make his international comeback as he knows what he is doing.

READ: England cricketer reacts after reports of him showing COVID-19 symptoms

“For a player like Dhoni, IPL was never going to be a yardstick. If he had scored runs in the IPL, experts would have been like ‘select Dhoni’, ‘do this and do that’. MS Dhoni knows what he is doing, whether he wants to come back or not,” Aakash Chopra said in a YouTube video.

“IPL, I don’t think was a critical factor. If he wants to come back, he will make himself available, if the selectors decide to pick him, he will be picked automatically because you won’t get experience in supermarkets.

READ: Test championship without Pakistan-India tie makes no sense: Waqar Younis

“Dhoni is a hugely experienced player. If India needs MS Dhoni, then with or without IPL, he will come back.”

Three-time winners Chennai Super Kings had suspended their camp on Saturday, after which their talisman Dhoni left the city. The franchise owners are hoping that in case the IPL starts on April 15, the state governments, which have denied permission for matches, will be ready to give the green light should the situation improves.

(With agency inputs)