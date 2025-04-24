‘Whatever government says, we…': BCCI drop verdict on India vs Pakistan bilateral series after Pahalgam terror attack

India and Pakistan last faced each other in a bilateral series in the 2012-13 season, when the latter toured the former. India last toured Pakistan in 2008, in the Asia Cup. Meanwhile, they haven’t toured Pakistan for a bilateral series since 2005-06 season. BCCI officials broke their silence on India's bilateral cricket relationship with Pakistan.(Getty)

After the dreaded Pahalgam terrorist attack in Kashmir, which saw more than 26 Indians die, BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla gave his verdict on India facing Pakistan in bilateral cricket.

“We will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward,” he said, to Sports Tak.

“We are with the victims and we condemn it. Whatever our government will say, we will do. We don't play with Pakistan in bilateral series because of the government stand. And we will not play with Pakistan in bilaterals going forward. But when it comes to ICC event we play due to ICC engagement. ICC is also aware whatever is happening they will to it.”

Meanwhile, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia echoed similar sentiments, and he said, “The cricketing community is deeply shocked and anguished by the tragic loss of innocent lives in the gruesome terror attack at Pahalgam yesterday. On behalf of the BCCI, while condemning this ghastly and cowardly act with strongest possible words, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls. In sharing their pain and grief, we stand hand in hand at this hour of tragedy.”

Recently BCCI took measures to pay tribute to the people who died during the Mumbai terror attack in the IPL 2025 fixture between SRH and MI on Wednesday. The stadium saw a moment of silence and the players also wore black arm bands.

According to reports, the Pahalgam attack witnessed at least five terrorists open fire on tourists at the Baisaran Valley on Tuesday. Also, three of them reportedly were from Pakistan.