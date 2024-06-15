 'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Furious Wasim Akram lashes at Pakistan stars after early T20 World Cup exit | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Furious Wasim Akram lashes at Pakistan stars after early T20 World Cup exit

ByHT Sports Desk
Jun 15, 2024 05:41 PM IST

Wasim Akram didn't mince his words as he talked about Pakistan's early exit in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan were knocked out in the group stage of the T20 World Cup on Friday after the game between the United States and Ireland was washed out in Lauderhill. Babar Azam's men, who faced a shock defeat to the USA in their opening match before a close loss to India, required Ireland to beat the hosts in Florida, but incessant rains in the region didn't even allow the toss to take place.

Wasim Akram was furious after Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup(ICC/AP)
Wasim Akram was furious after Pakistan's early exit from T20 World Cup(ICC/AP)

The side is facing significant criticism for its poor performances all through the tournament, and former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram didn't shy away from trolling his own side following its elimination from the competition. Akram reacted to USA qualifying for the Super Eight stage on ICC's official Instagram account, and while he congratulated Monank Patel's side, Akram had an unfiltered message for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read India vs Canada, Florida weather report: Will rain rob India of much-needed game time before T20WC Super 8 ties?

“Congratulations to USA, They've done amazingly well. When you talk about globalization of the game, this is it. USA qualified for the Super Eight, they deserve to be there. They defeated Pakistan, in their group match. For Pakistan, what's the plan? EK 601 (flight number) to Dubai, to their respective cities. From then, we will see what happens,” said Akram.

Watch:

This wasn't the first time when Akram was publicly furious at the Pakistan side. After the defeat to India last week, the former Pakistan pacer – who lifted the 1992 World Cup title with the side – pointed out that the players don't have a sense of responsibility in the current setup.

"Pakistani players think that if they don't perform well, the coaches will be sacked, and nothing will happen to them," Akram said during the broadcast after the loss to India.

“It is time to keep the coaches and change the entire team.”

Throughout the tournament, Pakistan's team was plagued by allegations of internal discord, with accusations that some players were selected based on favoritism rather than merit. According to PTI, the side is divided into three groups, with Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, and Mohammad Rizwan all upset with one another.

What happens next for Pakistan?

The side will face Ireland in its final match in the T20 World Cup on Sunday and will look to end the campaign with a win, weather permitting. Severe actions from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) are expected once the players land home, with a report also suggesting that the players will likely face pay-cuts.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, IND vs CAN Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / 'What's the plan? Flight EK 601 to Dubai': Furious Wasim Akram lashes at Pakistan stars after early T20 World Cup exit
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On