‘When I interviewed him, he named Tilak Varma': Ex-India captain's words for youngster 'when he was nothing' revealed

Tilak Varma showcased remarkable composure under pressure, anchoring India's chase with an unbeaten 72 to guide the team to a nail-biting two-wicket victory over England in the second T20I in Chennai. The 21-year-old left-hander displayed maturity beyond his years in his 55-ball innings, which featured four fours and five towering sixes.

Chasing 166, India found themselves in trouble after regular wickets disrupted their momentum, but Varma’s calm presence in the middle proved decisive. His ability to rotate strike and capitalize on loose deliveries kept India in the hunt, even as England pacer Brydon Carse’s brilliant 3/29 spell posed a significant challenge.

The game came down to the wire with India needing 20 runs off the final 18 balls and later 13 off the last 12. Varma held his nerve, forming a crucial partnership with number 10 Ravi Bishnoi, whose valuable nine runs included two timely boundaries. Together, they steered India home with four balls to spare, with Varma sealing the win in style by hitting the decisive boundary.

Tilak received appreciation from the Indian cricket fraternity following his fighting knock, and even former Pakistan player Basit Ali joined the list of the youngster's admirers. Taking to his official YouTube account, Basit recalled his interview with former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin, revealing that the latter mentioned Tilak when he was “nothing.”

“When I interviewed Mohammad Azharuddin, he took the name of Tilak Varma when he was nothing, playing only in IPL. He said, ‘There is Tilak Varma, watch him [play]’ and now it’s come true,” said Basit.

"You saw [in the match], that Gautam [Gambhir] used the left-right combination [well]. [Varma] Played well, what a match," Basit added.

Was prepared to stay till the end

Tilak said he was mentally prepared to stay till the end and was ready to tweak his game according to the team's needs.

"I said (to myself) that whatever happens, I will be staying till the end, and I wanted to finish the game. I had a chat with Gautam (Gambhir) sir during the last match. I can play with a strike-rate of 6 or 7 or above 10, as per the team's requirement. You should be flexible.

"Gautam sir also said during the drinks break (here). It is a time that you can show the people that you can play both type of innings. Happy that it paid off," he said.