'When India lost in Adelaide...': Ex-IND batter doubts Australia's ability to bounce back after Nagpur humiliation

After India suffered a humiliating defeat in the Adelaide opener against Australia, the crestfallen Indian side staged an epic comeback in the 2020-2021 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Creating one of the greatest moments in the history of Test cricket, India breached the Gabbar fortress of the Baggy Greens to seal a famous series win over Australia in 2021.

Fast forwarding the clock to the present, India are hosting bitter-rivals Australia in the 2023 edition of the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India crushed Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead at Nagpur. Though India have hammered Australia in the series opener, the hosts are wary of their opponents as the visitors will be hoping to bounce back in the 2nd Test at Delhi.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Follow the Blues, former Indian batter Deep Dasgupta spoke at length about Australia’s chances of making a comeback after the Nagpur humiliation. “They can bounce back, if you look at it only from a talent perspective, then they certainly have the potential to make a comeback. With a few changes, a lot of good players who weren’t available for this match will be available," said Dasgupta, who played 8 Test and 5 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India.

"But the big question is do they have they mentality to do it? Can they do it mentally? When India lost in Adelaide last year, we mentally came back, from that 36 all out situation. Can Australia mentally come back? That is the big question,” the former Indian batter added.

Making a sensational return to international cricket, veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged a five-wicket haul and played a gritty knock of 70 in the 1st Test of the four-match series at Nagpur. Jadeja's all-round show and Rohit's first Test century as Indian skipper sealed India's massive win over Pat Cummins' Australia on Saturday. Hosts India will meet Australia in the second Test of the four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday.

