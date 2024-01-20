'When Tendulkar was at the crease...': Allan Donald on what England can do in latest bid to beat India in India

The buildup for the T20 World Cup may be presently dominating the cricket headlines in India but before the Indian Premier League and the marquee ICC tournament, England tour the country in a five-match Test series. The series is the first for England since their approach to Test cricket was drastically changed by captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum and it also comes at a time when the sheen of ‘Bazball’ has worn off somewhat due to their failure to win the Ashes at home against Australia last year. Allan Donald had significant success in the four Tests that he played against India(Getty Images)

England are largely seen as underdogs against India, who haven't lost a Test series at home for well over a decade. England are one of just two teams to have beaten India in a Test series the latter have hosted in this century, the other being Australia in 2004/05. Since that victory in 2012/13 though, England have lost 4-0, and 3-1 in Test series in India, who on the other hand have lost just three Tests at home since then.

South Africa great Allan Donald played just four Tests in India during his illustrious career. However, he had an exceptional record in those matches despite being a pacer bowling in India's famously spin-friendly conditions. Donald picked 17 wickets at an average of just 16.11 in 121.2 overs. Ahead of England's tour of India, which starts on January 25, Donald gave an insight into how South Africa prepared for the two series he played in 1996/97 and 1999/2000. While the Proteas lost the first series, they won the second 2-0.

“The first thing we always talked about was importance of the first 25 to 30 overs with the new ball. The length was always going to be slightly fuller attacking the stumps. Setting straighter fields straightaway, we knew there wasn't going to be any carry in the pitch so (it was all about) bringing the stumps into play almost every ball,” Donald said in an interaction arranged by the SA20.

“If there was a bit of swing, that is the only thing we have got to work with in a short space of time. Once we get past that new ball, we don't set negative fields, but you do have maybe an extra fielder at cover for protection, maybe a midwicket. We always say as coaches, when we say we go straighter as bowlers, it doesn't mean we go middle stump. We go off stump, that is where we park ourselves with that new ball,” he said.

‘The toughest thing you will ever go through’

Donald said that the team started getting to work on reverse swing once they ensured that they had a good first session in the field. “My role was to come in and bowl two lengths and set very attacking fields with the pace I had. I had a license to really pound in for four overs from over and around the wicket,” he said.

Donald also said that South Africa prioritised getting Sachin Tendulkar out and attacking as far as possible without worrying about the runs they may concede. “When Tendulkar was at the crease it was very much about go after him. Just go and attack. Don't worry too much about going for runs,” he said.

“Bowling in India is the toughest thing you will ever go through, there is no question about it and when partnerships get long or the ball doesn't swing when it gets older, it will test everything in your mental make up. It is just tough, it really is hard as a seamer. But for us, Hansie and Bob always sat down and picked impact bowlers. Guys who can bowl fast and quick for shorter periods of time knowing you have got couple of spinners up your back.”

SA20 has to have a positive impact in all formats

India's most recent Test series was in South Africa, where they drew 1-1 in a two-match series. While South Africa looked as strong as ever in the series, developments since then have put a question mark over the country's future in Test cricket. South Africa announced a second string team captained by an uncapped player for their upcoming two-Test series in New Zealand, with their first choice stars all involved in the SA20, while former captain Dean Elgar stated the lack of enough Test matches in the near future as the reason why he decided to retire from international cricket after the series against India. Donald says that it is imperative that SA20's benefits are seen in the South African Test team in the years to come.

“For me it is an absolute must. If we go back just three years and where cricket in South Africa was, it was a dire state of affairs. What we saw last year with the birth of the SA20 and the hard work that Graeme Smith and his team have put in, the quality of overseas players and of young South Africans and the crowds that we see.

“This is a huge step in the right direction for cricket in South Africa and where it should go in all formats. It is not just the white ball stuff, it is the red ball stuff as well. Having now come back into the South African first class system, I am starting to seeing some big improvements,” he said.