'When the incident happened, Jos felt deflated, quite upset': Ashwin recalls IPL 2019 run-out of Buttler

Yesterday it was Deepak Hooda and Krunal Pandya, today it will be Ravichandran Ashwin and Jos Buttler. Although the latter story stands a whole lot different from the former. Unlike Hooda and Krunal, who turned friends a year after their ugly spat, as seen from their celebration together during Lucknow Super Giants' game on Monday, Ashwin and Buttler were not foes. They were only involved in an "incident" back in IPL 2019 and for the first time since then will feature in a team together - for Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin, who was then part of the Punjab Kings team, had inflicted a run-out at the non-striker's end, after he spotted Buttler outside the crease before he delivered the ball. Despite the dismissal being part of the cricket laws, it sparked a huge controversy, leaving world cricket divided over 'spirit of the game' debate.

The dismissal was in limelight recent after MCC had legitimised teh dismissal and Ashwin, in an interview with Times of India, opened up about the wicket and on MCC no longer considering it an "unfair play".

When the incident happened, I think it was Jos who felt deflated about it and quite upset. Rightly so, because it's not accepted practice. It's not something that happens day in and day out. I can totally understand that. We'll have to wait and watch. But the pace at which the game is going, the professionals are evolving and how the players are perceiving the game, I just hope and wish that it is looked upon as a legitimate form of dismissal. But whether somebody chooses to do it, or not to do it, is entirely up to them and it's not a question of character assassination," he said.

The dismissal had also become a talking point after Rajasthan Royals had roped in Ashwin at the mega auction last month for INR 5 crore. However, Buttler admitted that he has learned his lesson from the dismissal and revealed that it had come as a surprise to him.

"If the batter just holds his ground till the ball is released, then there's never any issue. I've been run out that way twice in my career. So hopefully, I've learned my lesson now. It's hard sometimes to describe the emotion. You're trying hard for your team and you're always desperate to win. Of course, it's a surprise when you get out like that. It doesn't bother me what people's opinions are about it. If you just stay in the crease, then there's never going to be a talking point," he said.

Ashwin and Buttler are likely to feature in the same XI for the first time as the Royals gear up to make their IPL 2022 debut against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

“I am not someone holding grudges. I'm excited for the season ahead. I'm excited to have Ash on my team. He is someone who wants to win. And I want to play with the best players. One of the great things that the IPL has brought to cricket is lots of people mixing with each other from different countries and sharing different ideas and beliefs," Buttler added.