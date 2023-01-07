'When Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma took over…': Jadeja questions Hardik Pandya, past India captains' approach

Team India crashed to a 16-run defeat vs Sri Lanka in the second T20I, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Thursday. Chasing a target of 207 runs, India reached 190 for eight in 20 overs and fell short. The hosts also put in a new strategic approach under captain Hardik Pandya. and began their chase in an aggressive manner.

But Sri Lanka's bowling department absorbed the pressure with ease and removed India's top order rather easily. Opener Ishan Kishan (2) and Shubman Gill (5) were dismissed by Kasun Rahitha cheaply. Meanwhile, Rahul Tripathi (5), at no. 3, was dismissed by Dilshan Madushanka and Pandya could only muster 12 runs off 12 balls. Deepak Hooda was also dismissed cheaply, adding only nine runs to the scoreboard.

Under Rohit Sharma's captaincy in the T20 World Cup last year, India followed a different template, where they would start slowly and try to build on their innings cautiously. After the win, Sri Lanka have levelled the three-match series 1-1. Speaking after the match, former player Ajay Jadeja questioned Hardik and the team management in their change in approach and pointed out the lack of permanency in strategy.

"I totally agree that you need to stick to what you believe. You have got to either stick to X or Y or Z, and none of these systems will 100 percent work for you. You need to work out what works for you and go with that template", he said.

He further added, "But the problem is that every captain, atleast last three years, I can think of when Virat Kohli took over, wanted to change the way the Indian team plays. Rohit Sharma took over, he wanted to change the way the Indian team plays. Hardik Pandya has taken over, he wants the Indian team to change. Why is it everyone who comes in new, wants to change the old system? What is the system problem there?"

