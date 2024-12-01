‘When we couldn’t retain him…’: MI skipper Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming message after Ishan Kishan joins SRH
Ishan Kishan was released by MI and joined SRH during the IPL Auction 2025, in Jeddah.
Ishan Kishan's time with Mumbai Indians came to an end when they didn't retain him for the upcoming season. During the IPL Auction 2025, Kishan was involved in a mega-bidding war, with Sunrisers Hyderabad coming out on top, acquiring him for ₹11.25 crores.
Speaking in a heartwarming video, posted by MI, skipper Hardik Pandya had a special message for Kishan. The pair are known to be good friends, and all-rounder said, "Ishan has been the ‘freshness’ and the ‘energy’ of the room. When we couldn’t retain him, we always knew that it’s gonna be very difficult to get him back from the auction simply because we knew that, the kind of player and kind of skillset he brings. He always used to be keep the dressing room light, has made a lot of people smile."
- Total Match
- 111
- Total Runs
- 3284
- Highest Score
- 128 runs
- Total Match
- 115
- Total Runs
- 3127
- Highest Score
- 96 runs
- Total Match
- 50
- Total Runs
- 1326
- Highest Score
- 104 runs
- Wickets
- 3
- Best Bowling
- 2/29
- Total Match
- 65
- Total Runs
- 29
- Highest Score
- 10 runs
- Wickets
- 76
- Best Bowling
- 5/32
- Total Match
- 260
- Total Runs
- 37
- Highest Score
- 8 runs
- Wickets
- 205
- Best Bowling
- 5/40
- Total Match
- 107
- Total Runs
- 3582
- Highest Score
- 124 runs
- Total Match
- 132
- Total Runs
- 4683
- Highest Score
- 132 runs
- Total Match
- 104
- Total Runs
- 83
- Highest Score
- 17 runs
- Wickets
- 121
- Best Bowling
- 4/18
- Total Match
- 35
- Total Runs
- 195
- Highest Score
- 27 runs
- Wickets
- 46
- Best Bowling
- 3/15
- Total Match
- 12
- Total Runs
- -
- Highest Score
- -
- Wickets
- 12
- Best Bowling
- 3/24
- Total Match
- 93
- Total Runs
- 109
- Highest Score
- 14 runs
- Wickets
- 93
- Best Bowling
- 4/21
- Total Match
- 41
- Total Runs
- 105
- Highest Score
- 29 runs
- Wickets
- 51
- Best Bowling
- 4/15
- Total Match
- 21
- Total Runs
- 653
- Highest Score
- 89 runs
- Total Match
- 105
- Total Runs
- 2644
- Highest Score
- 99 runs
- Wickets
- -
- Best Bowling
- -
- Total Match
- 40
- Total Runs
- 730
- Highest Score
- 49 runs
Also Read | 'Is Rohit Sharma crying or laughing?': IND captain's frustrated act on Sarfaraz's dismissal leaves commentator guessing
"That love and warmth, it came very natural to him and there will be less cake smashing, less pranks happening on people. That was Ishan and who used to bring so much love to this team, that is something as a group we are going to miss. Ishan Kishan, you always be MI’s pocket-dynamo. We all gonna miss you and we all love you," he added.
Ishan Kishan's IPL career
Kishan began his IPL career in 2016 wen he was bought by Gujarat Lions. They retained him the following year, their last in the IPL. In 2018, he was purchased by MI, and was sensational in his first season, scoring 275 runs at a strike rate of 150. In IPL 2020, he got 516 runs, and was also MI's highest run-scorer that season. He also won the award for hitting the most sixes during the season. Ahead of the 2022 season, he was roped in by MI for ₹15.25 crores, and was retained for the 2023 and 2024 season too.