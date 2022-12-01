Home / Cricket / 'When we went to India for the World Cup, I was captain. And I said...': Afridi recalls reason for his big 'message'

'When we went to India for the World Cup, I was captain. And I said...': Afridi recalls reason for his big 'message'

cricket
Published on Dec 01, 2022 12:56 PM IST

Shahid Afridi recalled his big statement as he talked about the heartwarming gesture from Ben Stokes ahead of England's first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

Shahid Afridi (Getty)
Shahid Afridi (Getty)
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan are hosting England for a three-Test series that began on December 1 in Rawalpindi. England had faced a setback a day before the Test when a virus outbreak left many of their players infected, but the visitors eventually fielded an XI on time for the scheduled start of play. This is England's first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years; in 2005, Michael Vaughan was the captain of the side that visited the country.

Ahead of the opening Test, England's captain Ben Stokes made a remarkable gesture when he pledged his entire match fees from the series towards the flood relief aid in Pakistan. The monsoon season had seen the most severe flooding in Pakistan, leaving several homeless, and public facilities and schools severely damaged.

Also read: Watch: 'Oh Jason that's a delicious ball' - Labuschagne's hilarious reaction to Holder's delivery in AUS vs WI 1st Test

Justifiably, fans and former cricketers lauded Stokes for the gesture and Pakistan's ex-captain Shahid Afridi also spoke on the same during a discussion on the country's news channel, Samaa TV.

"I've always believed in that. When we went to India for the World Cup, I was there as a captain of the side. And I had said that the respect we get from India, we don't even get that from Pakistan. It was a positive message because the situation at that time. There were doubts over whether we would travel to India. As an athlete, the whole world watches you. You always want keep your country's reputation intact.

“Ben Stokes' gesture was amazing, it was a nice message. Such things should happen more often, the players are more friendly now. International players now share the dressing room together,” said Afridi.

Earlier, England had toured Pakistan for a seven-T20I series before the T20 World Cup, and the two sides also met in the final of the marquee tournament last month. Following the first Test in Rawalpindi, both sides will travel to Multan for the second game, while the third Test will be played in Karachi.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
shahid afridi pakistan cricket team
shahid afridi pakistan cricket team

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out