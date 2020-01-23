When will KKR make Shubman Gill captain? Shah Rukh Khan gives ‘savage’ reply to fan

cricket

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 08:51 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took to social media platform Twitter to conduct an #AskSRK question and answer round with the fans. During this session one of the fans asked when would the franchise be making young batting star Shubman Gill the captain of KKR. In his inimitable way, SRK responded: “As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend.” Now, as soon as this answer was posted, the official Twitter handle of Kolkata Knight Riders were quick to react as they posted a photo of KKR head coach and former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum with the hashtag #SavageReplies along with a laughing smiley.

As soon as KKR makes you the Head Coach my friend. https://t.co/1SSCwWLS8E — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 22, 2020

Gill has been in prolific form in the recent past and continues to impress with India A squad which is in New Zealand. KKR have gone ahead of named Dinesh Karthik as the captain for the upcoming season. “Dinesh is definitely our captain. We wanted to get as much experienced leadership as possible and Eoin Morgan is one of the very best leaders going around currently in our game,” KKR’s new head coach Brendon McCullum told reporters during the IPL auction.

“A perfect lieutenant for Dinesh Karthik and he (Morgan) will also fill the gap at No.4. He is in the form of his life. He is going to be a fine asset coming back to KKR,” he further added.

KKR also swooped Australia pacer Pat Cummins for a record Rs15.50 crore as the No. 1 Test bowler became the most expensive overseas buy in the history of IPL.

The men in purple joined the fierce bidding only at Rs15 crore after Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore had a war for the paceman.

Asked about the ploy, KKR CEO Venky Mysore said: “We would have come up earlier but then we saw the money for him was going up. We were interested in him. He was a key player we were targetting. We are delighted to get him.”