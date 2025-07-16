Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
‘When you saw Ravindra Jadeja fight…’: Ganguly slams India top-order for Lord's shocker, remarks ‘The way they batted…'

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 07:14 AM IST

Except for KL Rahul (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (61*), none of the other batters failed to cross 20 runs, which left Indian fans disappointed.

Despite boasting a power-packed batting order, India were unble to chase down a target of 193 runs against England, in the recently concluded third Test at Lord's. The visitors had a massive second innings batting collapse, as they lost by 22 runs. Except for KL Rahul (39) and Ravindra Jadeja (61*), none of the other batters failed to cross 20 runs, which left Indian fans disappointed.

Sourav Ganguly hailed Ravindra Jadeja and also criticised the Indian top-order.
Sourav Ganguly hailed Ravindra Jadeja and also criticised the Indian top-order.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday, former India cricketer and ex-BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly expressed his disappointment with the Indian team's performance. Ganguly also felt that they should have gotten to 190 runs atleast.

Also Read: Shubman Gill's kryptonite exposed at Lord's: 'There's a way to get under his skin a little bit'

“A little bit disappointed. With the way India batted in this series, they should have got this 190. When you saw Jadeja fight and score the runs, batting quality in this team and they will be more disappointed then I am because it was an opportunity to get 2-1 up in the series against England. I am sure that they will be disappointed not getting to 190 especially with the quality of batsmanship they have in that dressing room,” he said.

“If there was even a little bit of fight from the top, this game would have been India’s match.”

Sourav Ganguly hails Ravindra Jadeja

Hailing Jadeja, Ganguly called the all-rounder ‘a special player’. “Jadeja has been exceptional, he is going to continue to play for India as long as he bats and performs like this. He has been around for a long time. He has played some 80 Test matches and more than 200 one-day games. You can see him batting, bowling, and fielding. He is a special player and his batting has really improved over the years with the experience. He is a special player and very important part of this team,” he added.

Gautam Gambhir will be frustraed by the performance of his other two all-rounders in the second innings. Washington Sundar was dismissed for a four-ball duck and Nitish Kumar Reddy could manage only 13 off 53 balls.

Catch all the latest Cricket News, Cricket Schedule, ICC Rankings and live score . Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated on every thrilling moment from the India vs England series with including IND vs ENG LIVE News.
Follow Us On