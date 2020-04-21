When Yuvraj got out, India lost hope & my heart broke: Mohammad Kaif on Natwest final

cricket

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 08:27 IST

What comes to your mind when we say NatWest Series final India vs England in 2003? It can either be Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt from the Lord’s balcony or two young guns Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif fighting against all odds in the chase. Both are iconic ones, the first signified an Indian captain’s fearlessness, the other signalled the passing on of the baton to the next generation of Indian batsmen.

It was a final that see-sawed throughout and if you thought you were the only ones at the edge of your seats, making desperate attempts to hold your breath while watching the match then think again. The players in the middle had their own share of emotions during that final.

In an Instagram live session, the heroes of that match Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif revealed what they felt while batting in the middle.

ALSO READ: The bouncer barrage: Ishant Sharma reveals chat with MS Dhoni during 2014 Lord’s Test

Chasing 326, The Men in Blue were 146/5 at one stage when the pair joined hands and from there to forge a brilliant partnership.

Kaif remained unbeaten on 87 to take India home with Zaheer Khan at the other end but Yuvraj got out in the 42nd over on 69, with India still needing 59 for victory and four wickets in hand.

“When you (Yuvraj) got out, I thought the match is gone. I did not think we will win,” Kaif said in an Instagram Live chat with Yuvraj.

“I was set, you were there. So I believed if we played till the end India win will. But you got out and India lost hope and my heart broke,” Kaif added.

ALSO READ: ‘Can’t tolerate some people in the box’ - Yuvraj Singh ‘not interested’ in being a commentator

.Kaif also picked out Yuvraj’s 25-ball 58 against Australia in the 2000 U-19 World Cup where the former was the captain as one of his best knocks despite the decorated southpaw smashing six sixes and having many other memorable knocks in his illustrious career.

“That innings, the way you dominated the likes of Mitchell Johnson, Shane Watson was amazing. You have many superb knocks, you hit six sixes...but to me at the U-19 level to see someone bat like that...was special. We all knew you will go far and play for a long time,” Kaif said.

Rated as one of the best fielders in India, Kaif said he worked on his fielding as he wanted to stand out in one of the departments.

“I always wanted to be different and I wanted to focus on fielding. I worked really hard on my fielding.”

Yuvraj added that he and Kaif changed the momentum for India on the field during those days.

“At point and cover we changed the momentum in a lot of ways. Now the team has so many good fielders but I feel we changed the momentum,” said Yuvraj, himself a livewire.