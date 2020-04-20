‘Can’t tolerate some people in the box’ - Yuvraj Singh ‘not interested’ in being a commentator

cricket

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:37 IST

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that he is not interested in taking up a commentary role at this moment. The stylish left-hander had announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year. Speaking to former India teammate Mohammad Kaif in an Instagram Live video, Yuvraj opened up on what he wishes to do after retirement. Kaif, who also announced retirement last year, has taken up commentary role, and questioned Yuvraj when he would join him in the commentary box.

In reply, Yuvraj joked that he cannot tolerate a few people. “You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in commentary box (laughs),” he said. “It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events - T20 world Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time. I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it,” he said.

Also read: ‘He kept saying that I am an old man,’ Dwayne Bravo talks about his sprinting match with MS Dhoni

Yuvraj further added that he also finds it difficult to criticise youngsters which the commentators often do. “The player on the field knows what pressure he is facing. I don’t like criticising young players . I have been in that place how it feels when people talk about you. This is why I don’t want to be a commentator. It is also necessary to tell youngsters what mistakes they are making. But we should strike a balance.”

Also read: KL Rahul donates 2019 World Cup bat and other memorabilia for auction

But Yuvraj added that he might feel different about commentator’s role after a few years into his retirement, but at the moment, he is eager to be a coach. “I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full time job,” he said.

“But I understand I have not even retired for even a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years of cricket, right now I am looking to take a break. But I will take a call on what I want to do after a few years into my retirement.”