Home / Cricket / 'Can't tolerate some people in the box' - Yuvraj Singh 'not interested' in being a commentator

‘Can’t tolerate some people in the box’ - Yuvraj Singh ‘not interested’ in being a commentator

Speaking to former India teammate Mohammad Kaif in an Instagram Live video, Yuvraj opened up on what he wishes to do after retirement.

cricket Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Yuvrajj Singh.
File image of Yuvrajj Singh.(Getty Images for Laureus)
         

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday said that he is not interested in taking up a commentary role at this moment. The stylish left-hander had announced his retirement from all forms of the game last year. Speaking to former India teammate Mohammad Kaif in an Instagram Live video, Yuvraj opened up on what he wishes to do after retirement. Kaif, who also announced retirement last year, has taken up commentary role, and questioned Yuvraj when he would join him in the commentary box.

In reply, Yuvraj joked that he cannot tolerate a few people. “You can get along with people. I can’t tolerate some people in commentary box (laughs),” he said. “It really depends if a time comes when I want to commentate, I will. I want to do ICC events - T20 world Cup, ICC ODI World Cup. I don’t think I can do commentary all the time. I don’t have the patience to sit and talk about cricket all the time again. I won’t be able to do it,” he said.

Yuvraj further added that he also finds it difficult to criticise youngsters which the commentators often do. “The player on the field knows what pressure he is facing. I don’t like criticising young players . I have been in that place how it feels when people talk about you. This is why I don’t want to be a commentator. It is also necessary to tell youngsters what mistakes they are making. But we should strike a balance.”

But Yuvraj added that he might feel different about commentator’s role after a few years into his retirement, but at the moment, he is eager to be a coach. “I feel I enjoy coaching more than commentary. I don’t think commentary will be my full time job,” he said.

“But I understand I have not even retired for even a year. I have played cricket for 25-30 years of cricket, right now I am looking to take a break. But I will take a call on what I want to do after a few years into my retirement.”

