Who between England and New Zealand will face India if Rohit Sharma and Co. qualify for T20 World Cup semifinals

cricket
Published on Nov 06, 2022 07:27 AM IST

The Rohit Sharma-led side now stands on the verge of making the semi-finals as they take on Zimbabwe in their final group game. But which team will India face in the semis if they win in Melbourne on Sunday?

India have been impressive in the T20 World Cup. They beat Pakistan in their opener and then defeated Netherlands before suffering their first defeat in the tournament, to South Africa. India then recovered to beat Bangladesh in a thriller. The Rohit Sharma-led side now stands on the verge of making the semi-finals as they take on Zimbabwe in their final group game. But which team will India face in the semis if they win in Melbourne on Sunday?

The fate of the six teams in Group 1 have been decided. Afghanistan and Ireland suffered an early exit while Australia and Sri Lanka were ousted on Saturday after England beat the Islanders. The win in Sydney denied progress of the host nation and defending champions as England joined New Zealand for the semis. India are hence bound to face either one of the two if they make the semis, but whom will it be?

ICC T20 World Cup Group 2 standings(t20worldcup.com grab)

Sunday will witness three Group 2 matches - South Africa versus Netherlands, Pakistan vs Bangladesh and India versus Zimbabwe. If India, placed top of the table, win against Zimbabwe, they will qualify as the top ranked side from Group 2 irrespective of the results in the other two matches on Sunday. India will hence guarantee themselves a semi-final match against England, who finished second behind the Black Caps in Group 1.

New Zealand will be facing the runners-up from Group 2 in the semis. India can finish second on the table if the Zimbabwe tie is washed out by rain and South Africa, who presently stand second in the points table, beat Netherlands. However, if India and the Proteas both lose and Pakistan win against Bangladesh, India will still make the semis as the top-ranked side from Group 1 and will be up against England.

Story Saved
Sunday, November 06, 2022
