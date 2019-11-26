Who has worst music taste in Indian team, who is the worst dancer? Wriddhiman Saha names players

cricket

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 13:31 IST

Indian wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha is perhaps the best wicket-keeper in Test cricket at the moment. He gave a great account of his pedigree in the Kolkata Test against a moving pink ball and his acrobatics behind the stumps were absolutely brilliant to watch. However, not many know, that the diminutive player has quite a funny bone and he can come up with rather quirky replies to questions.

In a chat with ESPNCricinfo, Saha revealed that Mohammed Shami had the worst taste music in this current Indian team while he named himself as the worst dancer.

ALSO READ: How India, Australia and New Zealand combined to script a unique first in Test cricket

“Every player in the side listens to music, but Shami has a very bad choice,” Saha said in the interview.

He also recalled the Test match between India and Australia in Ranchi and said that he along with Pujara, did sledge the Australians and that he too copped a few from the Australians.

In the Kolkata Test, Saha became the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to affect 100 dismissals in the longest format of the game. Ahead of the match, he hailed the Indian fast bowlers for being relenless and for creating a number of chances which brought him more into the game.

“With the form they (Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav) are in, the pink ball is not a factor. Especially (Mohammed) Shami, he can be deadly on any wicket. He has pace and is able to extract reverse swing,” Saha said.

ALSO READ: MS Dhoni could make a comeback before IPL 2020 - Report

Saha was included in the Indian team for the South Africa series ahead of Rishabh Pant and captain Virat Kohli hailed him as the best wicket-keeper in Indian conditions.

“...Saha was always the one we would back as a pure keeper in Test cricket. He has done well under pressure situations in the past for us, so it was just about finding the right opportunity and the moment to bring him back in,” Kohli said.