Who is Beau Webster, Tasmanian all-rounder who replaces struggling Mitchell Marsh for Australia's fifth Test vs India?

Mitchell Marsh's indifferent form with the bat and poor contributions with the ball has finally led to him getting axed from the Australian Test team and in his place will be debutant Beau Webster at the SCG for the fifth Test against India. Australia captain Pat Cummins confirmed on the eve of the Test that Webster will be playing for the final Test match, with Australia standing a chance at winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade. Australian bowler Beau Webster (C) celebrates taking a wicket on the second day of the cricket match between Australia A and India A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on November 8, 2024. (Photo by William WEST / AFP) / --IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE--(AFP)

Webster made his first class debut just a year before that previous win in February 2014. The fifth Test will be the 31-year-old's international debut. It will be the second consecutive match for Australia in which a player will be playing his first international, with opener Sam Konstas doing so in the Boxing Day Test and grabbing the attention of the cricketing world with a scintillating performance.

Who is Beau Webster?

Born on December 1993, Webster has been rewarded for some extraordinary performances in Australia's domestic first class competition, the Sheffield Shield, in the past couple of years. Last season, he became the only player other than West Indies legend Garfield Sobers to score more than 900 runs and take more than 30 wickets in the same season of the Sheffield Shield. Webster was the highest run scorer in the competition with 938 runs at 58.62 and took 30 wickets at 29.30.

Webster plays for Tasmania in the domestic circuit has played a total of 93 first class matches. He has scored 5297 runs at an average of 37.83 with 12 centuries and 24 half-centuries. He has also taken 148 wickets at an average of 37.39 and strike rate of 64.8 with two five-wicket hauls.

Webster has also played 54 50-over matches and 93 T20s. He has 1317 List A runs to his name at an average of 31.35 with one century and seven half-centuries along with 44 wickets at 31.02. Webster has scored 1700 runs in his T20 career at a strike rate of 118.71 and taken 24 wickets.