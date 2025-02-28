Who is Harsh Dubey? Vidarbha youngster breaks Ranji Trophy record for most wickets in a season during final vs Kerala

Vidarbha’s left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey etched his name in Ranji Trophy history, breaking the record for most wickets in a single season during the final against Kerala on Friday. The 22-year-old achieved the feat at the VCA Stadium in Jamtha, Nagpur, on Friday, reaching the milestone in the second innings with his third wicket of the match. Nagpur: Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey with teammates celebrates after taking the wicket of Kerala's Salman Nizar (PTI)

Dubey surpassed Bihar’s Ashutosh Aman, who held the previous record with 68 wickets in the 2018-19 season. Unlike Aman, whose wickets came in the Plate Group, Dubey’s remarkable tally of 69* wickets came against top-tier Elite Group oppositions. His bowling has been instrumental in Vidarbha’s campaign, leading them to the final with consistent match-winning performances.

The left-arm spinner’s dominance was evident in the semi-final against Mumbai, where he secured his seventh five-wicket haul of the season – joint-most in a season among Elite Group bowlers.

His consistency has placed him among the elite, as he joins the ranks of Jaydev Unadkat (67), Bishan Singh Bedi (64), Kanwaljit Singh (62), and Dodda Ganesh (62) in the all-time Ranji wicket charts.

Most wickets in a Ranji season

69* - Harsh Dubey (Vidarbha, 2024/25)

68 – Ashutosh Aman (Bihar, 2018/19)

67 – Jaydev Unadkat (Saurashtra, 2019/20)

64 – Bishan Singh Bedi (Delhi, 1974/75)

62 – Dodda Ganesh (Karnataka, 1998/99

Dubey’s influence extends beyond his wicket-taking prowess. He has also contributed significantly with the bat, amassing 472 runs in 17 innings, including five half-centuries. This rare all-round feat places him in an exclusive club of Ranji cricketers who have scored over 450 runs and taken more than 50 wickets in a single season. Only Sunil Joshi (1995-96), Gurinder Singh (2018-19), and R Sanjay Yadav (2019-20) have previously achieved this milestone.

Dubey's journey

Despite his staggering numbers, Dubey’s journey to the top has been unconventional. In an interview with Indian Express, Dubey had revealed he stumbled upon cricket as a child when a wrong turn led him and his father to a cricket academy while on their way to buy schoolbooks

He had stints in Chennai’s TNCA first-division league, where he honed his craft on slow turners and flat pitches. He also benefited from interactions with Indian great R Ashwin, further refining his skills.

Yet, despite finishing as Vidarbha’s leading wicket-taker last season, Dubey was overlooked for the Duleep Trophy in September 2024. With his name now inscribed in Ranji Trophy folklore, Dubey has firmly announced himself as one of India’s most promising spin talents.