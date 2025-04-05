'Who is Maa?': Justin Langer receives reporter's mother's call in press conference; shares big update on Mayank Yadav

Lucknow Super Giants head coach Justin Langer provided a big update on Mayank Yadav's fitness recovery after his team registered a crucial win over Mumbai Indians on Friday. LSG are off to a mixed start in IPL 2025 with two wins and as many losses in the first four matches. The injury crises in the pace department hurt them in the initial phase of the tournament, but they have a positive update on Mayank, who was retained for a whopping INR 11 crore. Justin Langer picks up reporter's mother's call during press conference and then shares big update on LSG pacer Mayank Yadav.(X Image @IPL and PTI)

Mayank, who had an impressive start to his IPL career last year, is recovering from a lumbar stress injury and undergoing rehab at NCA. He sustained the injury following his India debut in the T20I series against Bangladesh last October.

Langer revealed that Mayank has recovered about 95 per cent and is currently working hard to pass the fitness test.

"What I do know is he's working very hard at the NCA, and I saw some video of him bowling yesterday [Thursday] and he was bowling at about 90 to 95%," Langer said at the press conference.

The LSG head coach was all praise for Mayank and pointed out that his raw pace is exceptional, which is the X-factor he brings to the team.

"So Mayank's up and running, which is really great for Indian cricket, for IPL. We saw the impact he had last year. I don't think there's been a bowler in India who's bowled faster than Mayank Yadav. That's why there's so much talk about him," he added.

During the press conference, Langer looked elated after his team's win over the five-time champions as he also picked up a mobile phone of a reporter, which was kept on his desk when he was addressing the press conference.

Langer asked, “Who's Maa?”

He took permission and took the call of the reporter's mother by himself. He picked up the phone and said, "Mom, it's 12:08 AM, I am at a press conference."

"NCA done a very good job because…"

Langer also talked highly of NCA for working on the players and how it helped him with bringing Avesh Khan and Akash Deep back to their best in terms of fitness after recovering from respective injuries.

"He's up, he's keen to get going. He bowled really well in Bangalore yesterday at the NCA. I think you have another couple of bowls and hopefully... NCA, to their credit, have obviously done a very good job because they've got Avesh Khan back for us, they've got our Akash Deep back for us. So we really appreciate the work they're doing to get the boys back playing and now hopefully Mayank as well," he added.