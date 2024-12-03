Who is Sufiyan Muqeem, Pakistan's rare left-arm wrist-spin bowler who took 5/3 and sent Zimbabwe crashing to 57 all-out?

Young Pakistan spinner Sufiyan Muqeem ran riot against Zimbabwe in the 2nd T20I at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Muqeem produced a spell for ages and claimed a five-wicket haul for just three runs as Zimbabwe were bundled for their lowest T20I score - 57. The left-arm wrist spinner came late into the bowling attack as the sixth option, and he spun his web to claim five wickets in just 16 balls he bowled. Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates a wicket during the second T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo,(AP)

The 25-year-old was introduced into the attack in the 9th over, and he picked a couple of wickets in back-to-back deliveries to send Ryan Burl and Tashinga Musekiwa back to the hut. He didn't stop there and claimed the wickets of Clive Madande, Tashinga Musekiwa and Richard Ngarava to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in international cricket.

The left-arm spinner made his T20I debut during the 2023 Asian Games against Hong Kong, but the transitional phase in the Pakistan team helped him make a comeback during the Australia tour.

He didn't make a massive impact against Australia, but things started working out for him on Zimbabwean soil. He claimed three wickets in the series opener and then levelled up with a fifer in the second T20I.

Muqeem was fast-tracked into the Pakistan team without much domestic experience. He played only five matches in PSL, representing Peshawar Zalmi, he has claimed just four wickets.

He has yet to make his first-class debut, but the recent performances on the Zimbabwe tour might help him open the doors for that, too.

Zimbabwe register their lowest T20I score - 57

Pakistan wrapped up the Zimbabwe innings in just 12.4 overs as the hosts were bundled for under 60 for the first time in T20I history.

Earlier, Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza won the toss and elected to bat first, but the decision didn't work out well for them.

"We will bat first. We have had a detailed chat on the spin options. We have a young side, we need to keep upscaling ourselves. Need a better display of batting, fielding and bowling. You need to analyse the wicket. Nothing drastic apart from that. We are going with the same team. Body is going right," Raza said at the toss.

Brian Bennett (21) and Tadiwanashe (16) Marumani gave the hosts a solid start with a 37-run stand, but everything went downhill for him after the first wicket. Apart from the openers, no other Zimbabwean batter failed to cross the double-digit score on Tuesday.

Pakistan didn't find any difficulty in chasing down the target as they achieved it in just 5.3 overs without losing any wickets. Saim Ayub smashed 38 runs* off 18 balls, while his opening partner Omair Yousuf hit an unbeaten 22 off 15 balls.