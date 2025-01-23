Who is Umar Mir? 6ft4 pacer who dismissed Rohit Sharma with a scorcher, achieved career-best figures in previous match

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Umar Nazir Mir delivered a sensational spell in the Ranji Trophy encounter against Mumbai on Thursday, rattling the star-studded batting lineup that included India captain Rohit Sharma and experienced campaigner Ajinkya Rahane. Umar Nazir Mir during the first day of the Ranji Trophy cricket match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir(PTI)

The 31-year-old right-arm fast bowler showcased his skill and experience, leveraging his height and ability to extract bounce to trouble the Mumbai batters.

Mir struck early, dismissing Rohit for just three runs with a sharp short-pitched delivery that induced a leading edge, caught by J&K skipper Paras Dogra at mid-off. Rohit’s dismissal marked a disappointing return to domestic cricket as fans who had gathered to watch the Indian star soon dispersed.

Rohit had been paired with Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order; the duo also opens for the Indian team in Tests. But the young opener too fell cheaply, trapped leg-before for four by J&K pacer Auqib Nabi, who exploited the freshness of the wicket at the BKC Ground.

Mir wasn’t done yet. He clean-bowled Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane for 12 with a delivery that jagged back sharply, breaking any hopes of a partnership that could steady Mumbai’s innings. Shivam Dube’s stay at the crease was even shorter, as Mir dismissed him for a duck, with Kanhaiya Wadhawan taking a sharp catch.

Who is Umar Mir?

Standing tall at 6-foot-4, Mir has been a key figure for Jammu and Kashmir since making his first-class debut in 2013. Over the course of his career, he has taken 138 wickets in 57 matches. His contributions in other formats are also notable, with 54 wickets in List A cricket and 32 in T20s. A native of Pulwama, Mir’s talent had previously earned him a spot in India C’s squad for the 2018-19 Deodhar Trophy.

In fact, Mir registered his best figures in first-class cricket in only his previous apperance for Jammu and Kashmir, ending with 6/53 against Services last October.

Mir’s fiery spell left a lasting impression, overshadowing the much-anticipated returns of Rohit and Rahane to domestic cricket.