Who is Vijaykumar Vyshak? RCB's Karnataka-born pacer who outwitted in-form Warner, Axar; destroyed DC on IPL debut

The Royal Challengers Bangalore registered a comprehensive 23-run win over the Delhi Capitals on Saturday night, securing their second victory in the 2023 Indian Premier League. After posting a strong total of 174/6 in 20 overs despite facing a collapse in the middle order, the RCB bowlers made easy work of an out-of-form DC lineup, restricting them to 151/9 to register a much-needed win in the season. Vijaykumar Vyshak with RCB teammates(IPL)

Despite continual hiccups in their batting innings, the hosts managed to post a competitive score in Bengaluru; however, Delhi Capitals' horrific run continued with the bat as Prithiv Shaw (0) was dismissed in the first over yet again, while Mitchell Marsh, too, departed without opening his account. Yash Dhull (1) could survive only four balls as DC were left reeling at 2/3 in the third over.

The side, once again, pinned its hopes on captain David Warner who has largely been the sole performer in DC's star-studded batting lineup. However, it wasn't meant to be for the Capitals skipper on Saturday, as RCB's young Indian debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak dismissed him for his maiden wicket in the league.

Vyshak bowled short to Warner, and the Aussie batter played a lob but hardly had any timing on the shot. Virat Kohli took an impressive catch at midwicket as Vyshak gave RCB a game-changing breakthrough. The wicket solidified hosts' position in the clash and Vyshak soon inflicted another blow at DC in the 13th over of the game, when he dismissed a dangerous Axar Patel on 21.

The left-handed all-rounder had played a number of important innings for the Capitals this year, and his dismissal all but assured a win for RCB.

Vyshak finished his spell with another wicket – that of Lalit Sharma – as he finished with impressive figures of 3/20 in four overs. This is the best spell by an Indian bowler on debut for the RCB.

Vyshak had remained unsold in the IPL 2023 auction and had trials with a number of franchises including Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants. The 26-year-old Karnataka pacer was eventually roped in by RCB as replacement for the injured Rajat Patidar during the season, and made an instant impact in his opening game of the season.

The pacer has represented Karnataka in 10 first-class matches so far, taking 38 wickets. He made his debut for the state side in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in February 2021; he has since played in 14 T20s for the side, taking 22 wickets. Vyshak holds an impressive economy rate of 6.92 in T20s for Karnataka, and produced yet another economical performance in RCB colours as he made his debut on Saturday.

