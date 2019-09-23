Who should bat at number 4 for India? Sunil Gavaskar asks question like Amitabh Bachchan in KBC style

cricket

Updated: Sep 23, 2019 13:04 IST

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar is never shy of trying out different things when in the commentary box. During the 3rd T20I between India and South Africa, Gavaskar imitated legendary Amitabh Bachchan, when he asked the audience, “who should bat at number four”. It was very similar to how Amitabh Bachchan puts across questions for the contestants in his show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“This is gold from Sunny G. How is that for a KBC rendition, Sunny G Style. #INDvSA,” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) captioned the video, in which Sunil Gavaskar can be heard speaking with Harsha Bhogle in the commentary box.

A question was asked during the 11th over along with a graphic which flashed on the screen: “Who should bat at 4 for India in T20I,” along with four options Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul.

“Yes, it’s a Kaun Banega Crorepati question,” Gavaskar can be heard saying in the 49-second-long video.

A rebuilding South Africa registered their first big victory with a nine-wicket thrashing of favourites India, squaring the T20 series 1-1 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday, producing an all-round show after Virat Kohli opted to bat on a pitch that promised plenty of runs but his batsmen failed.

Quinton de Kock (79*) and Reeza Hendricks (28) built on the platform set by paceman Beuran Hendricks (4-0-14-2) and left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi (4-0-23-1), who left the visitors chasing a modest 135. South Africa eased to 140/1 from 16.5 overs.

Skipper de Kock struck his second consecutive half-century of the series, and added 76 runs for the opening wicket. It took yet another athletic catch by Kohli at mid-on to dismiss Reeza and break the partnership in the 11th over. But Temba Bavuma (27*) erased India’s rapidly fading hopes with a quick start, which culminated in an unbeaten 58-run stand with de Kock and a memorable win.

