News / Cricket / 'Who will say no to T20 World Cup?': Shami says 'he should be selected if he does well in IPL'

'Who will say no to T20 World Cup?': Shami says 'he should be selected if he does well in IPL'

ByHT Sports Desk
Jan 17, 2024 09:50 AM IST

Mohammed Shami had been a part of India's last campaign at the T20 World Cup in 2022. But will be considered for this edition? The pacer is confident.

Team India's star bowler, Mohammed Shami, is sidelined with an injury and patiently awaits his return to the cricket pitch after an impressive performance in the 2023 World Cup. Despite missing the first three games, Shami emerged as the highest wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup last year, claiming a remarkable 24 dismissals. Already established as a prominent figure in both the Test and ODI formats, Shami now sets his sights on the T20 World Cup. Although he has yet to participate in T20 matches since the 2022 World Cup, with the focus primarily on the ODI tournament throughout 2023, Shami expresses his eagerness to make a comeback in the T20 format, contingent upon his performance.

Mohammed Shami the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium(ICC-X)
Mohammed Shami the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, at Wankhede Stadium(ICC-X)

Shami's prowess extends beyond international tournaments to domestic leagues, as evidenced by his stellar performance in the IPL 2023. Representing the Gujarat Titans, he claimed the coveted Purple Cap by being the season's highest wicket-taker. Shami's exceptional tally of 28 dismissals in the IPL showcased his consistency and skill in the shortest format, as he played a key role in steering the side into the season's final. The combination of his stellar World Cup performance, coupled with his impactful contributions in the IPL, underscores Shami's value as a key player for both national and franchise teams.

Also read 'One day, Gill might also leave GT...': Mohammed Shami's upfront first reaction to Hardik Pandya's MI switch

Shami believes that the upcoming IPL season remains crucial to the T20 World Cup selection, and states that he should be selected if he performs well.

“There's still a lot of time. There's an IPL before that. Whoever is playing well should be picked for the T20 World Cup. It's important to be selecting the team basis the combination. If I'm performing well, I should be selected. Who will say no to the World Cup?” Shami told News24.

While Shami is absent from the action due to injury, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are also rested from the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan. However, the duo will return for the Test series against England starting January 25.

