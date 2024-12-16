'Who's India's batting coach?': Manjrekar's no-holds-barred attack over Virat Kohli's 'unresolved issues' sparks furore

India's batting in the first innings of the Gabba Test against Australia is leaving a lot to be desired. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli all fell to poor shots and India once again found themselves staring down the barrel, running the risk of giving away a huge lead to the hosts. Hence, it is no surprise that former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar is not impressed with the "batting coach" who is currently working with the players. Sanjay Manjrekar comments about Virat Kohli's technical problem

Manjrekar noted how the same old technical problems with certain players continue to exist. He seemingly was talking about Virat Kohli as he once again departed to the pavilion after chasing a wide delivery bowled well outside the off stump.

Sanjay Manjrekar might have pointed fingers at the batting coach but it is important to mention that there is no batting coach with the Indian senior men's team right now. Gautam Gambhir is the head coach while Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate are working as the assistant coaches.

"I guess the time has come to scrutinise the role of a batting coach in the Indian team. Why major technical issues have remained unresolved for so long with certain Indian batters," Sanjay Manjrekar wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

In the comments section, a lot of users enquired about "who is the batting coach" and whether there is anyone working with the players right now.

One user commented, "Who’s gonna teach Virat to play? To stop flirting outside the off stump? It’s not that he doesn’t know all this. Only, a casual and adamant attitude can lead to the same dismissal every single time." Another user wrote, "It's a joke.but who's the batting coach..?"

One user said, "Kohli has to be in the nets and leave the ball!" Another user stated, "Absolutely it's a big question who is guiding the players."

Gill, Kohli and Jaiswal play poor shots

The Indian top-order once again collapsed cheaply after Jaiswal, Gill, and Kohli got out while playing loose shots. Gill tried to play a flick off his pads, but he ended up handing a simple catch to Mitchell Marsh.

Gill went for a big booming drive off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, but Marsh took a blinder at gully. Kohli then chased a wide delivery off the bowling of Hazlewood and Alex Carey ended up taking a simple catch.

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 445 in the first innings of the Gabba Test. Travis Head and Steve Smith both hit centuries for the hosts. Alex Carey also chipped in with a useful 70-run knock.

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy currently stands on level terms at 1-1. The ongoing Gabba Test will indicate where the series might potentially go, however, rain has been hampering proceedings since the start of the third Test of the five-match series.