Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Why are India and England cricketers wearing green arm bands in 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad?

ByHT Sports Desk
Feb 12, 2025 01:40 PM IST

Captains Rohit Sharma, Jos Buttler and the rest of the players were spotted wearing a green armband for the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad; here's why.

When Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler walked out for the toss in the third India vs. England ODI in Ahmedabad, a unique sight was on offer. Both captains wore bands on their arms, which weren't black in colour. Black armbands are pretty common among cricketers, and it is usually a sign of tribute following the passing of an individual who's contributed to the game of cricket. However, the green armbands represent a greater cause – that of organ donation, an initiative undertaken by the BCCI ahead of the Ahmedabad game.

Rohit Sharma (L) and Jos Buttler shake hands at the toss but did you notice something different here?(AP)
Rohit Sharma (L) and Jos Buttler shake hands at the toss but did you notice something different here?(AP)

The Indian cricket team is hosting an Organ Donation drive in the city, coinciding with the 3rd ODI. One individual donor can save up to eight lives if he/she opts to donate his organs. In fact, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has already pledged his organs on the launch of 'Get a life' initiative, and players such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and others came out in support of the initiative in a video posted by BCCI.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI said in a statement.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

With the captains at the toss were two organ receivers – Gunjan Umang Dani, who is a lung recipient and Ms. Deepti Vimal Shah, a kidney recipient. Both accompanied Rohit and Buttler, stood next to them and got pictures clicked. However, the bigger picture is their support for BCCI, which is in full flow at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"It should be applauded," Suresh Raina, who was on commentary then, said. "Whatever the board has done to help India's medical fraternity and the doctors is commendable. Well done, BCCI."

England opt to bowl

Back to the match, Buttler won the toss for the third time in a row, this time opting to field. The last time India batted first at this venue was November 19, 2023 – a date no Indian cricket fan will ever forget, but surely be hoping for a different result today.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
See More
ICC Champions Trophy , ICC Champions Trophy Schedule , and Champions Trophy 2025 Points Table – stay ahead with real-time match updates, team standings, and insights. Check live cricket score , player stats, and ICC rankings of top players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli . Get expert analysis, match previews, and in-depth coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE and IPL 2025, all on HT Crickit, powered by Hindustan Times – your trusted source for cricket news.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On