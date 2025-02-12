Why are India and England cricketers wearing green arm bands in 3rd ODI at Ahmedabad?

When Rohit Sharma and Jos Buttler walked out for the toss in the third India vs. England ODI in Ahmedabad, a unique sight was on offer. Both captains wore bands on their arms, which weren't black in colour. Black armbands are pretty common among cricketers, and it is usually a sign of tribute following the passing of an individual who's contributed to the game of cricket. However, the green armbands represent a greater cause – that of organ donation, an initiative undertaken by the BCCI ahead of the Ahmedabad game. Rohit Sharma (L) and Jos Buttler shake hands at the toss but did you notice something different here?(AP)

The Indian cricket team is hosting an Organ Donation drive in the city, coinciding with the 3rd ODI. One individual donor can save up to eight lives if he/she opts to donate his organs. In fact, India head coach Gautam Gambhir has already pledged his organs on the launch of 'Get a life' initiative, and players such as Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami and others came out in support of the initiative in a video posted by BCCI.

"Both teams are wearing green arm bands to support BCCI’s initiative 'Donate Organs, Save Lives'. The initiative is spearheaded by ICC Chairman Mr Jay Shah," the BCCI said in a statement.

Also Read: India vs England 3rd ODI Live Score and Updates

With the captains at the toss were two organ receivers – Gunjan Umang Dani, who is a lung recipient and Ms. Deepti Vimal Shah, a kidney recipient. Both accompanied Rohit and Buttler, stood next to them and got pictures clicked. However, the bigger picture is their support for BCCI, which is in full flow at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"It should be applauded," Suresh Raina, who was on commentary then, said. "Whatever the board has done to help India's medical fraternity and the doctors is commendable. Well done, BCCI."

England opt to bowl

Back to the match, Buttler won the toss for the third time in a row, this time opting to field. The last time India batted first at this venue was November 19, 2023 – a date no Indian cricket fan will ever forget, but surely be hoping for a different result today.