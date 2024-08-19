Why did BCCI not name Mohammed Shami for Duleep Trophy despite Agarkar's subtle 'Bangladesh Tests' hint on return

BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar had dropped a subtle hint earlier last month that Mohammed Shami could make the Indian squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh, which begins on September 19. However, unlike most India hopefuls for the Test series, Shami was not named for the impending Duleep Trophy, which will mark the beginning of the red-ball domestic season in the country. It sparked concerns about his recovery and the possibility of missing the subsequent Tests as well, with India slated to face New Zealand and Australia later this year. And fitness was the major concern for BCCI, according to a media report. Mohammed Shami has been out of action since last year's ODI World Cup.

Shami has not been in action since incurring an ankle injury in November last year during the ODI World Cup tournament at home. He later underwent surgery in the United Kingdom in February this year and remained in recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

With the 34-year-old recently sharing social media updates about his comeback, where he was seen bowling with low intensity shortened run-up, it sparked media reports that he could be available for the Duleep Trophy. However, BCCI overlooked his name for the opening round of the tournament, which begins on September 5, which subsequently led to talks about whether he would make the squad for the Bangladesh Test series.

According to report in PTI on Sunday, there was no chance of him to get fit for the Duleep Trophy and the selectors didn't want to take any chances by rushing him earlier than required.

For the selectors, their priority is have India's top three pacers - Jasprit Bumrah, Shami and Mohammed Siraj - fit for the five Tests in Australia later this year. Shami has taken 229 wickets from 64 Tests with six five-wicket hauls and 12 four-wicket hauls.

Shami's return date set

Although he is most ruled out of the Test series against Bangladesh, Shami will be back in competitive action for a few matches for Bengal in the in upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament, which will kickoff in October, before playing one of the three Tests against New Zealand.