'Why didn't he play? Only coach Shastri and Kohli can answer': Ex-PAK captain can't believe Ashwin didn't play ENG Tests

While analysing the second India-New Zealand Test in Mumba, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has stated that he was often baffled by R Ashwin's repeated exclusions from Test cricket, especially during the coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli era.

Butt made this comment when a fan on his YouTube channel asked him as to why didn't the team playing him during the Test series in England. Butt, in reply, said that he should have been a no-brainer but this is only something the management can answer.

"Well, what can we say? We kept saying he should have been played. I say this time and again, he is as good as anybody with the ball as a spinner. Probably even the best spinner at the moment. Why didn't he play? Only coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli can answer that better," opined Butt.

The left-hander also added that Ashwin is a proven match-winner and he keeps showing why everytime he is given an opportunity to play.

"Since he has come back into the team, he keeps on proving telling everyone why he is important to the team, the difference his presence makes, and what they have been missing. I was even shocked that they didn't play him in a place like Dubai (during the T20 World Cup) and bowlers with lesser experience were given games," concluded Butt.

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium to win the two-match series 1-0. Ashwin, over the course of two Tests, scored 70 handy runs and picked 14 wickets at an average of 11.36.

India will next take on South Africa on their home soil and the first match will begin on December 26 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.