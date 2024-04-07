Why Hardik Pandya hasn't bowled a single over in MI's last 2 matches? Captain clarifies after first IPL 2024 win vs DC

Mumbai Indians were off the mark in the 2024 Indian Premier League after three successive defeats on Sunday, as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by 29 runs. It was an all-round performance from the MI, as they posted a mammoth total of 234/5 in 20 overs before restricting the visitors to 205/8 in Mumbai, thus getting the much-needed two points to open their account. Mumbai: Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya during the Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians(PTI)

However, one of the major concerns that drew the attention of fans and experts was Hardik Pandya's decision not to bowl a single over throughout the run-chase. Interestingly, Hardik, who had opened the bowling for MI in their opening match against GT and was the first-change bowler in their next game in Hyderabad, hasn't bowled since the side's past two games, raising concerns on whether there's an underlying issue with his fitness.

The MI skipper was asked about the same in the post-match presentation after the side's win over the Capitals, and while he didn't delve into detail over the reason behind not bowling, Hardik informed that he is fit.

“All good, will be bowling at the right time. Had it covered, so didn't need to roll my arm over,” Hardik said.

The all-rounder made a comeback to cricketing action in the ongoing edition after nearly four months of absence from the game; his last competitive appearance before the IPL came during the 2023 World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh in October. He faced an injury during the match that sidelined him from the tournament, as well as the India's limited-overs series against Australia, South Africa, and Afghanistan.

Hardik happy to get off the mark

It had been a tough start for Hardik Pandya in his new innings as MI captain; in addition to the three losses in the opening weeks of the season, Hardik also had to endure fan anger following his ascension to captaincy. However, the two points against Delhi Capitals came at an opportune moment for Mumbai Indians.

“I would like to have this feeling (of being winning captain) more often than not. Lot of hard work, hard to clear our minds, and everything clicked,” Hardik said.

“Settling of the team is important. There was a lot of love and care going around, everyone knows we lost three games but the belief and backing was there, everyone believes we needed just one win and today was the start,” he further stated.