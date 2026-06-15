Why India A faced a 10-run punishment while batting against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla; reason: Vipraj Nigam

India A, led by Tilak Varma, were made to pay dearly for a costly error during the fourth match of the Tri-Nation A series on Monday at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. Sri Lanka began their innings with 10 runs on the board before the first ball was bowled, after Vipraj Nigam was found guilty of running down the middle of the pitch multiple times. Here's why India A were docked 10 runs in the contest against Sri Lanka A (BCCI)

In the 35th over, bowled by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nigam was given a second warning, and hence a five-run penalty was imposed. The delivery was also declared a dead ball. The same happened in the 37th over, and another five-run penalty was handed out. This effectively meant that Sri Lanka would begin their chasing innings with 10 runs on the board. The second offence of Nigam happened when he attempted to guide Kugathas Mathulan's delivery towards the short third-man region and go for a quick single.

Also Read: IND A vs SL A, Tri Series Live Score: Check our live coverage and updates here The running in the middle of the pitch matter started with Anukul Roy being issued a first warning. He was dismissed in the 33rd over, but the warning remained in effect for the rest of the batters in India A's batting innings.

So when Vipraj came to the middle, any further infringement would have resulted in an automatic five-run penalty.

What do the rules say? According to the official rules, if a batter is found running on the protected area deliberately or carelessly, the umpire has to issue a first warning. Any more offences from then on result in the batting team being penalised five runs.

The batters have always been advised to stay away from the protected area to keep the pitch in good condition. If a batter repeatedly runs in the middle of the match, then the spiked shoes can create rough patches or footmarks.

What happened in the match? In the match between India A and Sri Lanka A, Sri Lanka A won the toss and opted to bowl. India A were in a spot of bother at one stage after being reduced to 143/7. From there, Vipraj and Suryansh Shedge put on 104 runs for the eighth wicket, helping India A post 265.

Vipraj was dismissed for 51 while Suryansh scored 71. The latter was dismissed in the penultimate over of the match.

Before this contest, India A won their opening match against Sri Lanka A but then the side lost against Afghanistan A owing to the DLS method.