Why India have no option but to beat Pakistan by big margin to keep Women's T20 World Cup semifinal hopes alive

India had reached the final in 2020, and made the semis in 2023, where they almost beat eventual winners Australia. There were, hence, high hopes from the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side, even as they found themselves in the group defeat in the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup. However, a shock loss against New Zealand, who lost 16 of their last 19 T20Is, including a 10-match losing streak heading into the match, left India on the verge of a potential group-stage knock out. India lost by 58 runs against New Zealand in their Women's T20 World Cup opener

The bowlers never got their line and lengths right, amid a flurry of fielding errors as New Zealand capitalised to set up a target of 161 runs in their World Cup opener at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday. India hoped to bounce back in the second innings, with dew expected to play a crucial role, but none of the batters fired. Their hope eventually faded away at the halfway mark in the chase. India were folded for just 102 runs with an over to spare.

Why India have no option but to beat Pakistan by a big margin?

After at least one match for each team, India sit at the bottom of the table, with the worst net run rate of -2.9, even though Sri Lanka lost both their opening matches in the tournament. For India to make it through to the semis, they have to win all their remaining three matches, which includes the final group game against defending champions Australia. And they will have to start the journey uphill in their impending contest against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai.

Not only do India have to beat Pakistan, against whom they have lost just twice in T20 World Cup history, the last being in 2016, and thrice overall in 15 encounters, but they have to win by an emphatic margin, given that the Fatima Sana-led side has an NRR of +1.55.

However, a loss against Pakistan, who on Thursday scripted a stunning win against Sri Lanka, could effectively knock out India. If Pakistan beat India, they would amass four points, the most Harmanpreet-led side could get in their remaining two matches, even if they beat Australia.