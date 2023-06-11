Why on-field umpires didn't use soft-signal before referring Shubman Gill's catch? ICC explains

Controversy erupted on Day 4 of the World Test Championship final between India and Australia, as Shubman Gill's catch divided opinions among fans and former cricketers. A thick edge off Gill's bat carried to Cameron Green at slips and while he grabbed the ball impressively with his left hand, it seemed the ball had touched the ground during his follow-through as Green dived. The decision was referred to the third umpire and Richard Kettleborough, after carefully looking at the catch through different angles, eventually adjudged Gill out. Australia's Scott Boland (L) appeals for the dismissal of India's Shubman Gill (R) during play on day 4 of the ICC World Test Championship cricket(AFP)

The batter looked shock as he shook his head while walking towards the dressing room, while India captain Rohit Sharma, who had been at the non-striker's end, had an animated chat with the on-field umpires over the dismissal. However, there was a striking miss throughout the whole incident – a lack of a soft-signal.

Usually, the on-field umpire used to give a soft-signal – giving his own decision on whether the batter was out or not out during a review for catch – which was considered significant in third umpire's call as well. However, this dismissal was noteworthy given the lack of a soft signal and the International Cricket Council (ICC) explained exactly why it was missing.

Earlier this month, the ICC had announced that the soft-signal would no longer be included in the playing conditions, with the new laws coming into play for the first time when England played Ireland at Lord's at the start of the month.

"The on-field umpires will consult with the TV umpire before any decisions are taken," the ICC confirmed when the changes was announced in May.

“Soft signals have been discussed at previous cricket committee meetings over the last couple of years," Sourav Ganguly of the Men’s Cricket Committee had further added.

“The committee deliberated this at length and concluded that soft signals were unnecessary and at times confusing since referrals of catches may seem inconclusive in replays.”

The decision, however, remained unpopular among the Indian fans present at the stadium as well. Chants of “cheat, cheat” were heard soon after the decision, and were repeated when Green came on to bowl.

