Why Virat Kohli opened for Team India ahead of captain Rohit Sharma in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli swapped places with Rohit Sharma in India's formidable batting order when the Asian giants squared off against Bangladesh on Wednesday. After suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Litton Das and Co. on Sunday, Rohit-led Team India locked horns with a spirited Bangladesh side in the series decider at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. Instead of veteran opener Rohit, senior batter Shikhar Dhawan was joined by ex-India captain Kohli as the duo opened the innings for the visitors in the series decider.

For the first time since 2014, run-machine Kohli opened the innings for Team India in the 50-over format. Batting icon Kohli had opened the batting for India on his ODI debut in 2008. The batting superstar had made his ODI debut against former world champions Sri Lanka at Dambulla. Former Indian captain Kohli opened the proceedings for India after skipper Rohit suffered an injury during Bangladesh's innings.

ALSO READ: India captain Rohit Sharma taken to hospital for scans after fielding injury in 2nd ODI vs Bangladesh

India captain Rohit sustained an injury on his left thumb while attempting a catch during Bangladesh's innings in Dhaka. Rohit, who was stationed at the second slip, copped a nasty blow on his left hand after the veteran opener dropped a catch of Anamul Haque on the fourth ball of Mohammed Siraj's second over. Left with a bloodied left hand, an injured Rohit was taken to a hospital for a scan in the wake of the freak injury. "India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He has now gone for scans," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a tweet.

Kohli, who has scored an ODI half-century as an opener, failed to make an impact in the 2nd ODI as the veteran batter was removed for cheap in the series decider. Kohli perished for 5 off 6 balls while senior opener Dhawan departed for 8 off 10 balls in the 2nd ODI.

