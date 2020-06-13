e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 13, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Will be difficult,’ Sachin Tendulkar on cricket without fans

‘Will be difficult,’ Sachin Tendulkar on cricket without fans

Tendulkar, the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests, is hopeful of governments allowing some portion of fans inside stadiums, or he fears there’ll be nothing left for the cricketers to derive energy from.

cricket Updated: Jun 13, 2020 20:27 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of Sachin Tendulkar.
File image of Sachin Tendulkar. (AFP Image)
         

Former India batsman Sachin Tendulkar feels players will find playing cricket tough without fans. Tendulkar, the leading run-getter in ODIs and Tests, is hopeful of governments allowing some portion of the fans inside stadiums, or he fears there will be nothing left for the cricketers to feed the energy off.

“If fans are allowed to enter the stadiums then nothing can be greater than that. It would then mean that we are slowly and steadily moving towards normalcy. It will be very difficult to create that energy without fans inside the ground,” Tendulkar told Aaj Tak.

“I have come across suggestions that speakers can be used to create virtual noise but whenever you see someone in the stands, you sometimes get inspired from them... you draw energy from them. If 25 percent fans are allowed in the stadium then it will be a very good thing.”

Tendulkar weighed in on the prospects of the T20 World Cup in Australia going ahead as planned, saying that Cricket Australia is the best entity to take a final call. The tournament is scheduled to be held between October 18 and November 15 this year. A final call regarding it is yet to be taken, although judging by the decision taken by Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison that a return of up to 10,000 spectators at sporting venues from July, the event may take place after all.

“The decision regarding fate of T20 World Cup rests with Australian cricket board,” Tendulkar said. “If they are able to host the tournament or not, this isn’t the only point that needs to be considered. There are lots of things that needs to be considered for example financial aspect. All such things need to click together. It’s a tough decision.”

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
India had offered dialogue to Nepal on row over map. Why PM Oli ignored it
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
PM Modi meets ministers to assess India’s response to Covid-19 pandemic
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
India says Nepal’s border move ‘violative’, ‘artificial enlargement of claims’
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally swells to 1.04 lakh, 57K of them in Mumbai
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Uttarakhand man gets washed away while taking selfie in Ganga canal
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Da 5 Bloods review: A spectacular masterpiece from the legendary Spike Lee
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
Nepal parliament clears new map, shuts possibility of talks on boundary row
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
‘Ask ICMR to change guidelines for Covid testing’: Delhi’s Health Minister
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In