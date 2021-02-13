IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
Axar Patel getting his Test cap from India captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Axar Patel)
Axar Patel getting his Test cap from India captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Axar Patel)
cricket

Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England

Axar Patel, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket, said he will never forget the date 13/2/21. Axar was handed over his Test cap by India captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:10 PM IST

Axar Patel posted an emotional message on Twitter after making his Test debut for India in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Gujarat all-rounder, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket, said he will never forget the date 13/2/21. Axar was handed over his Test cap by India captain Virat Kohli.

"13/2/21 A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI," Axar tweeted.


Axar came into the side replacing Shahbaz Nadeem. The left-arm spinner and left-handed batsman who is considered to be a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, was supposed to get make his Test in the first Test itself but an unfortunate knee injury ruled him out.

Axar regained his fitness and was immediately considered for selection. He was currently unbeaten on 5 as India went to stumps in commanding position.

The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.

Rohit feels 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at turning nature of the pitch.

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england axar patel
Close
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary faced flak from the cricketing fraternity and Twitter users for his error
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary faced flak from the cricketing fraternity and Twitter users for his error
cricket

Twitter users, cricketers come down heavily on umpire Chaudhary for big error

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:18 PM IST
Third umpire Anil Chaudhary was criticized by noted cricketers and Twitter users for his error that gave a life India's Ajinkya Rahane on Day 1 of India vs England 2nd Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday(BCCI Twitter/ ANI Photo)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 2nd test match against England at MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on Saturday(BCCI Twitter/ ANI Photo)
cricket

India in a comfortable position against England on rank turner

By Aditya Iyer (Chief Cricket Writer)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 09:41 PM IST
India displayed a solid batting performance after winning the toss in the second Test against England. They reached 300 for six at stumps on Day 1 on a Chennai track that is has already started to turn a lot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes arguing even as umpires intervene during India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in Chennai(BCCI)
Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes arguing even as umpires intervene during India vs England 2nd Test Day 1 in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

Rishabh Pant, Ben Stokes involved in heated argument, umpires intervene

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:11 PM IST
While crossing over for the last over of the day, Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant were involved in another round of argument. This time both the on-field umpires had to intervene before it escalated further.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's bowler Jack Leach( ECB/PTI Photo)
England's bowler Jack Leach( ECB/PTI Photo)
cricket

DRS is bit like VAR, still controversial: Leach after third umpire's error

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:39 PM IST
Leach added, "They said they were checking it, then the LBW picture came up, we were saying no, no. We wanted to check the other one. I got the impression that they hadn't checked it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Axar Patel getting his Test cap from India captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Axar Patel)
Axar Patel getting his Test cap from India captain Virat Kohli(Twitter/Axar Patel)
cricket

Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 10:10 PM IST
Axar Patel, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket, said he will never forget the date 13/2/21. Axar was handed over his Test cap by India captain Virat Kohli.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli recorded his 11th Test duck on Saturday. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli recorded his 11th Test duck on Saturday. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That was his undoing': Gambhir questions Kohli's shot selection

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir feels Virat Kohli could have waited to play the kind of shot he did that led to his dismissal on Day 1 of the second Test.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane scored his 23rd Test fifty. (BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane scored his 23rd Test fifty. (BCCI)
cricket

Good footwork and positive intent was the key: Rahane

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 07:41 PM IST
  • India vs England: Having registered 1 and 0 in the series-opener against England, Rahane found form with a 67-run knock
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root (L) and Jack Leach talk to the on-field umpire. (BCCI screengrab)
Joe Root (L) and Jack Leach talk to the on-field umpire. (BCCI screengrab)
cricket

'That wasn't the right thing': Gambhir reacts to umpiring howler by Chaudhary

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:48 PM IST
  • India vs England: Even though Rahane was dismissed in the next over adding just a run more, Gambhir said there was not room was such errors at the international level.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahkeem Cornwall(Twitter)
Rahkeem Cornwall(Twitter)
cricket

West Indies 41-3 in 2nd test, lead Bangladesh by 154 runs

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 06:11 PM IST
West Indies reached 41-3 in its second innings at stumps on day three for a lead of 154 runs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(PTI)
India's Ajinkya Rahane plays a shot during the 1st day of second cricket test match between India and England, at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.(PTI)
cricket

India in command after Day 1 as batsmen respond in style

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:49 PM IST
A score of 350 plus in the first innings will be equivalent to 550 plus on any other track and Rishabh Pant's (33 batting) dangerous presence could also take India well beyond the magic figure on this track. At stumps, he had debutant Axar Patel (5) for company.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli looks on. (Getty Images)
Virat Kohli looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

Kohli has this great sense of confidence that he cannot get out: Manjrekar

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:39 PM IST
  • India vs England: Former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar weighed in on Virat Kohli's wicket, saying the India captain has a strange self-belief/confidence that 'he cannot get out'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli stood in disbelief after getting clean bowled by Moeen Ali
Virat Kohli stood in disbelief after getting clean bowled by Moeen Ali
cricket

Twitter flooded with hilarious comments on Kohli's reaction after getting bowled

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:08 PM IST
While Moeen Ali delivery to Virat Kohli brought back memories of Sachin Tendulkar’s dismissal against former England captain Michael Vaughan, Twitter was more amused by Kohli’s reaction that followed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ajinkya Rahane and Joe Root. (BCCI)
Ajinkya Rahane and Joe Root. (BCCI)
cricket

Joe Root fumes after third umpire Anil Chaudhary's DRS gaffe concerning Rahane

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 05:56 PM IST
  • India vs England: England captain Joe Root was seemingly very miffed after third umpire Anil Chaudhary committed an error during a DRS call regarding Ajinkya Rahane.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
Sunil Gavaskar. (Getty Images)
cricket

'That's what he has done': Gavaskar names 'reliable player in crisis for India'

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 13, 2021 08:16 PM IST
  • India vs England: Sunil Gavaskar pointed out the improvement in the player's batting and explained the reason on why the batsman is India's most reliable man in a crisis situation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP