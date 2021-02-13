Axar Patel posts an emotional tweet after making his Test debut against England
Axar Patel posted an emotional message on Twitter after making his Test debut for India in the second Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
The Gujarat all-rounder, who has played a lot of white-ball cricket, said he will never forget the date 13/2/21. Axar was handed over his Test cap by India captain Virat Kohli.
"13/2/21 A day I will never forget for the rest of my life - feel privileged to represent my country in Test cricket. Thank you all for the support and good wishes. @BCCI," Axar tweeted.
Axar came into the side replacing Shahbaz Nadeem. The left-arm spinner and left-handed batsman who is considered to be a like-for-like replacement for Ravindra Jadeja, was supposed to get make his Test in the first Test itself but an unfortunate knee injury ruled him out.
Axar regained his fitness and was immediately considered for selection. He was currently unbeaten on 5 as India went to stumps in commanding position.
The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.
Rohit feels 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at turning nature of the pitch.
"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.
Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday.
(With ANI inputs)
